SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie
WKN: 720370 / ISIN: DE0007203705
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30.07.2026 07:30:05
EQS-News: SNP continues strong growth and delivers the best second quarter in its history
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EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Corporate News
SNP continues strong growth and delivers the best second quarter in its history
Heidelberg, Germany, July 30, 2026 – SNP, a leading provider of software for AI-enabled digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in the SAP environment, today published its half-year financial report for 2026. Building on its strong start to the year, SNP delivered the strongest second quarter in its history, with growth across all key financial metrics.
The positive performance was again primarily driven by dynamic growth in the software business. In the second quarter, group revenue rose by 14% to €82.8 million, and EBIT improved significantly from €6.9 million to €15.8 million. Supported by sustained strong demand for SAP transformations, order entry reached €88.8 million (Q2 2025: €79.8 million).
Jens Amail, CEO of SNP: “Our strong second-quarter results confirm that SNP continues to successfully execute its strategy. We have taken meaningful steps to further strengthen our long-term positioning. With Kyano Lorna, we have embedded an agentic AI layer across the entire Kyano platform. Built on more than 30 years of data transformation expertise, Kyano Lorna enables customers and partners to deliver transformations radically faster, while maintaining the highest degree of accuracy, reliability and compliance. With our strategic partner Palantir, we are helping customers address mission-critical challenges across all types of SAP projects, improve speed, efficiency and quality, and collaborate in large-scale moves to SAP Cloud ERP applications. Kyano Oros expands our platform with capabilities to process unstructured data that accounts for approximately 80% of enterprise data volumes. Together, these capabilities and strategic partnerships help customers unlock their best data for business AI.”
Outlook for 2026
The complete half-year financial report for 2026 is available on the SNP website at SNP Group | Publications.
The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in over 80 countries, including numerous Dax 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,700 employees worldwide at over 34 locations in 22 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 297 million in the 2025 fiscal year.
More information is available at www.snpgroup.com
Contact SNP
30.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900VKQHIQKPDF7811
|EQS News ID:
|2373868
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2373868 30.07.2026 CET/CEST
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