EQS-News: SNP continues strong growth and delivers the best second quarter in its history  

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

SNP continues strong growth and delivers the best second quarter in its history



30.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Corporate News

SNP continues strong growth and delivers the best second quarter in its history

Order entry rose by 11% to €88.8 million (Q2 2025: €79.8 million)

Group revenue grew by 14% to €82.8 million (Q2 2025: €72.3 million)

Significant increase in EBIT of 128% to €15.8 million (Q2 2025: €6.9 million)

Full-year guidance confirmed

Heidelberg, Germany, July 30, 2026 – SNP, a leading provider of software for AI-enabled digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in the SAP environment, today published its half-year financial report for 2026. Building on its strong start to the year, SNP delivered the strongest second quarter in its history, with growth across all key financial metrics.

The positive performance was again primarily driven by dynamic growth in the software business. In the second quarter, group revenue rose by 14% to €82.8 million, and EBIT improved significantly from €6.9 million to €15.8 million. Supported by sustained strong demand for SAP transformations, order entry reached €88.8 million (Q2 2025: €79.8 million).

Jens Amail, CEO of SNP: “Our strong second-quarter results confirm that SNP continues to successfully execute its strategy. We have taken meaningful steps to further strengthen our long-term positioning. With Kyano Lorna, we have embedded an agentic AI layer across the entire Kyano platform. Built on more than 30 years of data transformation expertise, Kyano Lorna enables customers and partners to deliver transformations radically faster, while maintaining the highest degree of accuracy, reliability and compliance. With our strategic partner Palantir, we are helping customers address mission-critical challenges across all types of SAP projects, improve speed, efficiency and quality, and collaborate in large-scale moves to SAP Cloud ERP applications. Kyano Oros expands our platform with capabilities to process unstructured data that accounts for approximately 80% of enterprise data volumes. Together, these capabilities and strategic partnerships help customers unlock their best data for business AI.”

Outlook for 2026

SNP confirms the full-year outlook for 2026 announced in March 2026. Assuming that industry conditions remain favorable and supported by its strong market position, the company expects its positive business performance to continue. Full year revenue is projected to grow by a mid- to high-single-digit percentage range, while operating profit (EBIT) is expected to increase by a low-double-digit percentage range. SNP also continues to expect a book-to-bill ratio (order entry/revenue) for the full year of greater than one.

The complete half-year financial report for 2026 is available on the SNP website at SNP Group | Publications.



About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP’s Kyano® platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the Bluefield® approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing enterprise data faster and more securely while harnessing AI-driven innovations based on over 30 years of experience.

The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in over 80 countries, including numerous Dax 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,700 employees worldwide at over 34 locations in 22 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 297 million in the 2025 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Contact SNP

Marcel Wiskow

Director lnvestor Relations

Phone: +49 6221 6425-637

Email: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com

presse@snpgroup.com