|
27.04.2023 07:30:20
EQS-News: SNP experiences a successful start to the 2023 fiscal year with a significant increase in order entry, revenue and EBIT
|
EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Corporate News
SNP experiences a successful start to the 2023 fiscal year with a significant increase in order entry, revenue and EBIT
Heidelberg, April 27, 2023 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading global provider of software for digital transformations, automated data migrations and data management in the SAP environment, presented today its interim report for the first quarter of 2023, which confirms a successful start to the 2023 fiscal year: Revenue increased by 15% year-on-year to 47.1 million. At the same time, EBIT rose significantly by 1.4 million to 2.5 million despite negative currency effects. As a result, the EBIT margin also improved to 5.2%. Order entry experienced a significant increase of 32%. SNP is thus successfully continuing on its path of growth.
SNP CEO Dr. Jens Amail comments: More and more customers and partners see the significant value creation potential of our Software and view SNP solutions as a critical success factor for their digital transformation process. This led to strategic partnership agreements with two large clients in the first quarter. In addition, we are very pleased with the overproportional growth outside of our home market in Central Europe which reinforces our global strategy. We have also seen a significant increase of SAP S/4HANA projects, both in terms of number of transactions and volume.
High growth rates in the strategically important software business in particular contributed to the good business development. Revenue of 15.4 million were approximately 27% above the previous year. Software revenue thus contributed 33% of total revenue.
Outlook for 2023 confirmed: Growth in order entry, revenue and EBIT
SNP continues to expect positive business development in the 2023 fiscal year. For 2023 as a whole, the following is expected within the SNP Group:
The more detailed interim report for the first quarter of 2023 can be downloaded from our website at https://investor-relations.snpgroup.com/en/publications//
SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future.
SNPs Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.
The company works with around 1,800 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 21 of the DAX40 and 95 of the Fortune 500.
The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide at over 40 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of 173.4 million in the 2022 fiscal year.
More information is available at www.snpgroup.com
Marcel Wiskow
27.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1618191
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1618191 27.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!