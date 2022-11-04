EQS-News: SNP Integrates Sustainability Component into Debt Financing for the First Time

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Financing

SNP Integrates Sustainability Component into Debt Financing for the First Time



Heidelberg, November 4, 2022 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705), a world-leading provider of solutions for digital transformation processes and software-based data migrations, has agreed on a supplementary ESG component (Environment, Social, Governance) for its existing debt financing with Commerzbank AG. The interest rate is linked to the EcoVadis ESG rating of SNP.

We are working to continuously improve our sustainability structures in all three areas of Environment, Social and Governance. Sustainability is becoming increasingly important both for us as a company and in the capital market. Therefore, integrating this topic into our financing now is a logical next step. The link between our financing and sustainability strategy is thus becoming even more established, says Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP SE.

SNP regularly receives a new EcoVadis ESG rating. The results provide the basis for the ESG component of the financing. If SNP surpasses the defined target values in the areas of Environment, Social and Governance, the interest payments are reduced. Accordingly, increased interest payments are due if SNP does not achieve the agreed target values.

