EQS-News: SNP Meta Study: Companies Are Increasingly Relying on SAP S/4HANA

Heidelberg, September 29, 2022 The software and consulting company SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading provider of software for digital transformations and automated data migrations in the SAP environment, has compiled and evaluated the current studies on migrating to SAP S/4HANA. In this meta study, the Heidelberg-based company focused on the motivation, timing and approach of SAP user companies.

For a successful transformation to SAP S/4HANA, companies should determine their exact requirements for the new SAP solution. In our meta study, we have summarized all the important studies on this topic and compared them with our experience from over 400 completed projects. This allows us to make the various approaches transparent, help SAP users to make better decisions, and identify current opportunities and trends, says Gregor Stöckler, COO of SNP.

Motivation for the migration to SAP S/4HANA varies dramatically

According to the latest study of Research Services by Foundry (formerly IDG Research), 48 percent of the companies surveyed are moving to SAP S/4HANA for technological and business reasons alike. 43 percent answered that they had more technological reasons or clear technological reasons for the move, and 9 percent had more or clear business reasons. SAP S/4HANA is perceived as a strategic basis for further innovations and technological leaps.

The IT consulting company Valantic also analyzed the motivation for switching to the next-generation SAP solution in its SAP S/4HANA Study 2022. For 81 percent of companies, the modernization of existing SAP landscapes and IT infrastructure is of overriding importance in the wake of continuing digitalization and increasing system complexity. At 74 percent, the announced end of maintenance and support for SAP ERP by 2027 is another main driver for the implementation of SAP S/4HANA. In addition, SAP users recognize the potential for innovation and optimization associated with introducing S/4HANA in terms of the companys digital orientation and want to map changed business requirements in the new SAP solution. This development is also reflected in the survey results of the market research company Lünendonk and the US magazine SAPinsider. Added value is seen in the acceleration of existing processes and business workflows by improving performance, efficiency and user-friendliness, for example. Another reason is that companies are striving for automation.

One in three SAP customers is already using SAP S/4HANA

According to the Investment Report 2022 of the German-speaking SAP User Group (DSAG), more than one in three of the companies surveyed is now using SAP S/4HANA. The results of the recently published study of Research Services by Foundry also confirm this finding: According to this study, 35 percent of the companies surveyed are already using SAP S/4HANA or SAP S/4HANA Cloud as part of the business transformation as a service program RISE with SAP, and another 37 percent are planning to do so.

Individual migration strategies

When moving to S/4HANA, most project managers know that they can choose between the migration approaches Greenfield, Brownfield and Bluefield a hybrid (selective) approach. Regarding the chosen approach, the current studies do not paint a clear picture. The migration strategy is determined by individual requirements and circumstances, explains Gregor Stöckler.

For one-third of the companies surveyed in the study of Research Services by Foundry, the hybrid (selective) approach is the favorite. It combines the advantages of Greenfield and Brownfield, enabling companies to retain their relevant data and processes while streamlining their systems. Concerning companies with revenues of more than one billion euros, more than 45 percent rely on the selective approach. However, the Brownfield approach is also still attractive. According to Research Services by Foundry 2022, 31 percent of the companies surveyed are opting for a technical system conversion. This migration approach is particularly suitable for companies without a great need for optimization. The Greenfield approach, which involves reimplementing the SAP landscape and redesigning processes in general, is of interest to only 22 percent. This approach is particularly suitable if SAP software is not yet being used within a company or if companies want to transform their multi-ERP landscapes.

About the study

The meta study is based on the evaluation of primary studies and customer surveys conducted by the German-speaking SAP User Group (DSAG), the Americas SAP User Group (ASUG), the market research companies Lünendonk and Research Services by Foundry (formerly IDG Research), the U.S. magazine SAPinsider, and the IT consulting company Valantic. SNP reviewed the studies, summarized the results, and evaluated and classified them. SNP will publish the complete study at the DSAG Annual Congress 2022 in the following white paper: How to Make Your Move to SAP S/4HANA® a Success: Facts, news and practical knowledge from experts for experts.

About SNP

SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The data transformation platform CrystalBridge® and the SNP BLUEFIELDTM approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.

The SNP Group has around 1,300 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 167 million in the 2021 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE).

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

