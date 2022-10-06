EQS-News: SNP Migrates MYKITA to SAP S/4HANA Cloud in One Step

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SNP Migrates MYKITA to SAP S/4HANA Cloud in One Step



06.10.2022 / 11:12 CET/CEST

Migration of on-premises non-SAP systems to SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Conversion of eight company codes in five countries

MYKITA benefited from SNPs high degree of expertise and automation during the transformation

Heidelberg, October 6, 2022 SNP SE (ISIN: DE0007203705), a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes, has successfully migrated MYKITA GmbH, a high-end manufacturer of eyewear design based in Berlin, to SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The project lasted for over two years and involved MYKITA transferring all its global locations to the new SAP cloud solution at once. The company benefited from SNPs extensive expertise gained from several thousand completed migration projects. The project had a total volume of around EUR 1.5 million.

Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP, says: We are leading the way when it comes to SAP migration projects in the midmarket. Every transformation brings with it individual requirements. In MYKITAs case, in addition to the international dimension of the midmarket company, this especially involved the migration of non-SAP systems from the on-premises world to SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

The goal of the project was to redesign selected processes at MYKITA. The Berlin-based company also wanted to modernize its complex IT landscape that had grown over time by introducing SAP S/4HANA. SNP was able to ensure a high level of automation during the transformation, converting eight company codes in five countries on three continents. Since then, around 120 users have been using the SAP cloud solution at the companys Berlin headquarters, its production location in the Czech Republic, and its regional sales centers in Japan, Hong Kong and the United States. At the same time, SNP integrated third-party systems such as online shops, checkout systems and scanner solutions. Due to the pandemic, the IT experts carried out the project fully remotely.

We performed two transformations in one step: First, we moved from on-premises to the cloud, and secondly, we switched from two ERP systems, a third-party system and a standalone SAP S/4HANA FI/CO solution to SAP S/4HANA, says Daniel Witte, IT Director at MYKITA. Successful data migration is essential for such a transformation. SAP user companies are well advised to buy the data migration, use a multi-level database-based solution and clean up master data in a preliminary project.

By opting for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, MYKITA was able to increase the transparency of its business processes, simplify intercompany processing and avoid the high initial cost of purchasing new hardware. In addition, SAP Analytics Cloud now enables the various departments to model and prepare data themselves, evaluate and analyze data, and make data-driven decisions.

About MYKITA

Established in 2003, MYKITA takes an independent approach to eyewear design and production, bringing together all departments under one roof to form the Modern Manufactory. At the MYKITA HAUS in Berlin, the team sees the product through every stage, from conception to the shop floor. The unmistakable MYKITA aesthetic demonstrates integrity towards materials and construction, as well as the individual artistry of the craftsmen. Headed by founder and creative director Moritz Krueger, MYKITA is committed to a responsibility strategy encompassing environmental and social aspects to reduce the footprint of its products and entire operation. In addition to its own shops in cities across the globe, including Los Angeles, New York, Berlin and Tokyo, MYKITA is available at selected optical and fashion stores in over 80 countries.

About SNP

SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The data transformation platform CrystalBridge(R) and the SNP BLUEFIELDTM approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly and reliably as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.

The SNP Group has around 1,350 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 167 million in the 2021 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE).

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com



