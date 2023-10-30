EQS-News: SNP: New Management System Effective Following Registration in the Commercial Register

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel

SNP: New Management System Effective Following Registration in the Commercial Register



30.10.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

SNP: New Management System Effective Following Registration in the Commercial Register

Heidelberg, October 30, 2023 – The dualistic management system, as resolved at the extraordinary general meeting of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a globally leading provider of software for digital transformations, automated data migrations, and data management in the SAP environment, has become effective with the registration of the articles of association change in the commercial register. That means the newly elected three-member supervisory board approved by the general meeting is now officially in office.

The supervisory board conists of Dr. Karl Benedikt Biesinger as Chairman, Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz as Deputy Chairman, and Peter Maier. The two previous Managing Directors, Dr. Jens Amail as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Andreas Röderer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), have been appointed as members of the executive board. The term of the executive board contracts is five years. The former third Managing Director, Gregor Stöckler, will leave the company by mutual agreement for personal reasons.

Dr. Karl Benedikt Biesinger, Chairman of the SNP supervisory board, commented: "With the registration of the articles of association change in the commercial register, all formal steps are completed for introducing the dualistic management system . It is now our task to breathe life into the system and continue the very positive operational development of our company over the past months. I would like to extend my appreciation to Gregor Stöckler, who has provided significant contributions to SNP's transformation and the strengthening of the product portfolio over the past years with great dedication."



About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future. SNP’s Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.

The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 20 of the DAX40 and 103 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has more than 1,400 employees worldwide at over 35 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 173.4 million in the 2022 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com



