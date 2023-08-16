EQS-News: SNP: Public Takeover Offer Completed Transition to Dualistic Management System Planned

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Offer

SNP: Public Takeover Offer Completed Transition to Dualistic Management System Planned



16.08.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Corporate News

SNP: Public Takeover Offer Completed Transition to Dualistic Management System Planned

Wolfgang Marguerre directly and indirectly holds 63.8% of SNP shares

Vote on transition to dualistic management system at Extraordinary General Meeting

Dr. Karl Benedikt Biesinger, Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz and Peter Maier to be appointed as members of the new Supervisory Board

Heidelberg, August 16, 2023 After completion of the public takeover, Heidelberg businessman Wolfgang Marguere now directly and indirectly holds 63.8% of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SEs shares. The extended acceptance period ended on August 10, 2023. The takeover offer reduced the free float* of SNP shares to approx. 36%. As the new majority shareholder, Wolfgang Marguerre intends to promote the long-term success of SNP in a sustainable manner. Furthermore, SNP SEs management system will be changed from a monistic system with a Board of Directors to the dualistic management system standard for German listed companies with an Executive Board and a Supervisory Board. In connection with this, SNP will invite shareholders to a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting on September 27, 2023.

Dr. Jens Amail, CEO of SNP, comments: SNP has a strong anchor shareholder in Wolfgang Marguerre, who is convinced of the companys potential and supports our growth strategy. We are also delighted that the majority of our shareholders, among them many private investors, opted in favor of holding on to their SNP shares as did our entire senior management team. I am convinced this will pay off in the medium and long term as more and more customers and partners recognize the significant value creation potential of our consulting and software solutions and put their trust in SNP. The recently announced half-year results also underline the companys positive development and excellent growth prospects.

Resolution on transition to dualistic system to be approved at Extraordinary General Meeting

A resolution on the transition to a dualistic system with an Executive Board and a Supervisory Board shall be resolved at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened on September 27, 2023. This will establish clear responsibilities and promote efficient decision making. Accordingly, the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting will also include the election of the members of the new Supervisory Board. Dr. Karl Benedikt Biesinger, Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz and Peter Maier are standing for election.

Prof. Grenz brings with him a wealth of experience in corporate management, finance and auditing also with respect to the growing requirements surrounding sustainability. Dr. Biesinger is an expert in capital markets, company, accounting, and tax law. He is also familiar with the company thanks to his previous role as member of the Board of Directors. As a seasoned expert in the IT consulting and software industry in the SAP environment, and with a strong international network, Peter Maier contributes valuable skills in relation to partner development, customer access, product strategy and go-to-market to the Supervisory Board.

The agenda and additional information about the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published at short notice on the website https://investor-relations.snpgroup.com/en/annual-general-meeting/ and in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).

*Share of SNP shares held by investors who have less than 5% of the share capital.



About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to tap into the full potential offered by their data and to embark on their very own journey to a digital future.

With its CrystalBridge® data excellence platform and its BLUEFIELD approach, SNP has established a comprehensive industry standard, enabling faster and more secure restructuring and modernization of SAP systems and realizing data-driven innovations via the cloud.

Some 2,600 customers worldwide from all sectors and of all sizes trust in SNP, including 21 DAX40 and 95 Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide in more than 40 locations in 15 countries. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of 173.4 million in the 2022 fiscal year.

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

SNP contact

Marcel Wiskow

Director Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637

Email: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com

presse@snpgroup.com