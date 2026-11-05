SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie
WKN: 720370 / ISIN: DE0007203705
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05.11.2026 07:50:03
EQS-News: SNP raises outlook for full year 2026 after biggest Q3 ever
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EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Corporate News
SNP raises outlook for full year 2026 after biggest Q3 ever
Heidelberg, Germany, November 5th, 2026 – SNP SE, a leading provider of software for AI-enabled digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in the SAP environment, announces continued growth for the third quarter of 2026, according to preliminary figures. The positive performance was again primarily driven by dynamic growth in the software and partner business. In the third quarter, order entry increased by 2% to €83.0 million (Q3 2025: €81.6 million) and revenue improved by 4% to €77.5 million (Q3 2025: €74.3 million). Significant investments went into innovations, new partnerships, and scalability of processes and infrastructure to enable sustainable and profitable growth. EBIT is reported at €5.1 million compared to last year’s Q3 EBIT of €15.6 million. After nine months, revenue increased by 12% to €239.6 million, and EBIT rose by 19% to €36.2 million.
The partner and software businesses posted impressive growth rates. The software order entry of SNP’s core business rose by 14% in the third quarter, accounting for a share of 36% (Q3 2025: 32%). In the partner business, order entry totaled €51.6 million, representing a share of 62% of total order entry (Q3 2025: 47%). Therefore, the partner share reached a record level driven by an expansion of the business with the global Top 5 partners as well as new partners joining the ecosystem of SNP.
SNP continued to deliver customer success with a high double-digit number of go-lives worldwide at companies such as CPFL Energia, Mahle and Ventia.
Jens Amail, CEO of SNP, comments: “We delivered the biggest third-quarter revenue in SNP’s history while continuing to invest in the future of our company. As customers increasingly move towards an AI-driven and Autonomous Enterprise, trusted and relevant data is becoming more critical than ever, and that plays directly to the strength of our core portfolio. In addition, at Transformation World, we introduced AI-based innovations to further accelerate compliant data migrations, which are already being piloted by customers and have received very encouraging feedback. Based on the strong momentum we see in the market, we look ahead to the final months of the year with confidence. My heartfelt thanks goes to our clients and partners for their continued trust and to all SNP colleagues for their outstanding commitment and focus on customer success.”
Outlook for 2026
SNP has published the full Interim Statement Q3 2026 on November 5, 2026.
The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in over 80 countries, including numerous Dax 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,700 employees worldwide at over 34 locations in 22 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 297 million in the 2025 fiscal year.
More information is available at www.snpgroup.com
Contact SNP
05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900VKQHIQKPDF7811
|EQS News ID:
|2428690
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2428690 05.11.2026 CET/CEST
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