EQS-News: SNP Remains on Growth Trajectory in 2025 with Third Consecutive Record Year

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

SNP Remains on Growth Trajectory in 2025 with Third Consecutive Record Year



21.01.2026 / 22:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News



SNP Remains on Growth Trajectory in 2025 with Third Consecutive Record Year

Group revenue grew by 16 % to approximately €296 million (2024: €254.8 million)

EBIT rose by 64 % to around €47 million (2024: €28.6 million); EBIT margin climbed to approximately 16 % (2024: 11.2 %)

Order entry of around €345 million results in a book-to-bill ratio (order entry / revenue) greater than one

Heidelberg, Germany, January 21, 2026 – SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading global provider of software for digital transformation, automated data migration and data management in the SAP environment, recorded significant growth in 2025, according to preliminary business figures. Order entry rose by 11 % to around €345 million, and revenues increased by 16 % to around €296 million (2024: €254.8 million), thus exceeding the forecast of €280 to €295 million raised in October 2025. EBIT also improved significantly, up by 64 % to around €47 million for the fiscal year 2025 (2024: €28.6 million). This puts the EBIT above the increased forecast range of €34 to €46 million. Accordingly, the EBIT margin improved to around 16 % (2024: 11.2 %).

Jens Amail, CEO of SNP, comments: “We have successfully completed another year of strong growth, achieving our third record year in a row. The results underline the increased market relevance of our solution portfolio and the scalability of our business model, but also the trust that clients and partners around the world continue to place in our Kyano platform and services. I would like to express my sincere thanks to our global team – their dedication, collaboration, and focus on delivering value for our customers have been instrumental to this success. We are continuing to invest in our software platform, particularly its AI capabilities, accelerating time-to-value, improving user experience, and strengthening partner integration. With this momentum, we are excited about what lies ahead and confident in our ability to create sustainable value in 2026 and beyond.”

The information contained in this announcement is based on preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures. The complete 2025 annual report will be published on March 26, 2026.



About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP’s Kyano platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELD approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations.

The company works around the world with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries, including 20 of the Dax 40 and more than 100 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has more than 1,600 employees worldwide at over 36 locations in 23 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated preliminary revenues of around EUR 296 million in the 2025 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com



SNP contact

Marcel Wiskow

Director lnvestor Relations

Phone: +49 6221 6425-637

Email: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com

presse@snpgroup.com