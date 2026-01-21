SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Aktie
WKN: 720370 / ISIN: DE0007203705
|
21.01.2026 22:11:43
EQS-News: SNP Remains on Growth Trajectory in 2025 with Third Consecutive Record Year
|
EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Corporate News
Heidelberg, Germany, January 21, 2026 – SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading global provider of software for digital transformation, automated data migration and data management in the SAP environment, recorded significant growth in 2025, according to preliminary business figures. Order entry rose by 11 % to around €345 million, and revenues increased by 16 % to around €296 million (2024: €254.8 million), thus exceeding the forecast of €280 to €295 million raised in October 2025. EBIT also improved significantly, up by 64 % to around €47 million for the fiscal year 2025 (2024: €28.6 million). This puts the EBIT above the increased forecast range of €34 to €46 million. Accordingly, the EBIT margin improved to around 16 % (2024: 11.2 %).
Jens Amail, CEO of SNP, comments: “We have successfully completed another year of strong growth, achieving our third record year in a row. The results underline the increased market relevance of our solution portfolio and the scalability of our business model, but also the trust that clients and partners around the world continue to place in our Kyano platform and services. I would like to express my sincere thanks to our global team – their dedication, collaboration, and focus on delivering value for our customers have been instrumental to this success. We are continuing to invest in our software platform, particularly its AI capabilities, accelerating time-to-value, improving user experience, and strengthening partner integration. With this momentum, we are excited about what lies ahead and confident in our ability to create sustainable value in 2026 and beyond.”
The information contained in this announcement is based on preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures. The complete 2025 annual report will be published on March 26, 2026.
The company works around the world with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries, including 20 of the Dax 40 and more than 100 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has more than 1,600 employees worldwide at over 36 locations in 23 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated preliminary revenues of around EUR 296 million in the 2025 fiscal year.
More information is available at www.snpgroup.com
21.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2264022
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2264022 21.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|
22:11
|EQS-News: SNP setzt Wachstumskurs in 2025 fort und erzielt drittes Rekordjahr in Folge (EQS Group)
|
22:11
|EQS-News: SNP Remains on Growth Trajectory in 2025 with Third Consecutive Record Year (EQS Group)
|
16:51