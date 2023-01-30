EQS-News: SNP SE Increases Revenue and Order Entry in Fiscal Year 2022

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

SNP SE Increases Revenue and Order Entry in Fiscal Year 2022

Heidelberg, January 30, 2023 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) achieved an order entry of more than EUR 70 million in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year 2022 for the first time in the companys history. Growth was driven by the regions USA, UK and Central Europe.

On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, this results in an order entry of around EUR 193 million for the full year 2022. This corresponds to an increase of around 10 % compared with the (like-for-like*) previous years figure (2021: EUR 192.1 million, like-for-like*: EUR 176 million). In the same period, group revenue increased by around 8 % compared with the previous years figure (like-for-like*) to around EUR 172 million (2021: EUR 167.0 million, like-for-like*: around EUR 160 million). EBIT for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the mid single-digit million range slightly above the previous year (2021: EUR 6.3 million).

The preliminary figures therefore mainly correspond to those announced in the ad hoc announcement on January 18, 2023. The audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022 will be published together with the forecast for the full year 2023 on March 30, 2023.



* SNP SE carried out numerous M&A transactions in the fiscal year 2021: As a result, 74.9 % of the shares in EXA AG were acquired with effect from March 1, 2021, and 100 % of the shares in Datavard AG were acquired effect from August 1, 2021. As of October 1, 2021, 51% of the shares in SNP Poland had been sold. In the like-for-like calculation, the previous years figures are adjusted to the structure of the reporting period to allow for a better comparison.

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future.

SNPs Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.

The company works with around 1,800 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 21 of the DAX40 and 95 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide at over 40 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of approximately EUR 167 million in the 2021 fiscal year.

