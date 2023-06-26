EQS-News: SNP SE: Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz to be proposed as a new member of the Board of Directors

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel

SNP SE: Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz to be proposed as a new member of the Board of Directors



26.06.2023 / 10:32 CET/CEST

Corporate News



SNP SE: Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz to be proposed as a new member of the Board of Directors



Heidelberg, 26 June 2023 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading global provider of software for digital transformations, automated data migrations and data management in the SAP environment, announces that the Board of Directors has nominated former Managing Director and CFO Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz as a new member of the Board. The nomination is fully supported by all Managing Directors. SNP will now immediately apply for the court appointment of Thorsten Grenz as a new member of the Board of Directors.



Jens Amail, CEO of SNP, states: "I am very pleased about the proposal as well as Thorsten Grenz's willingness to become a member of our Board of Directors. Not only does he bring a great deal of expertise and experience, but he also enjoys a high level of trust throughout the company as well as among our customers, partners and investors. This broad support would give us significant tailwind for the planned development of our business model if he were to be appointed. We all have the same goal of creating measurable value for our customers and leading the company into a successful future. We are on the right track and are feeling positive dynamics in the market after Transformation World."



As former interim CFO, Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz is familiar with SNP's business model and strategy. Earlier in his career, Prof. Grenz was, among other things, interim CFO at Schaltbau Holding AG, CEO at Veolia Umweltservice and Veolia Deutschland, Operating Partner at 3i plc, CFO at Hero AG, CEO and previously CFO at Mobilcom AG, CFO at Hapag-Lloyd Container Linie and Associate Principal at McKinsey & Company, Inc.



About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future.



SNPs Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.



The company works with around 1,800 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 21 of the DAX40 and 95 of the Fortune 500.



The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide at over 40 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of 173.4 million in the 2022 fiscal year.



More information is available at www.snpgroup.com



Contact SNP

Jörg Petzhold

Vice President Global Marketing & Communication

Telefon: +49 6221 6425-637

E-Mail: presse@snpgroup.com

