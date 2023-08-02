EQS-News: SNP SE reorganizes its Board of Directors

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel

SNP SE reorganizes its Board of Directors



02.08.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SNP SE reorganizes its Board of Directors

Dr. Karl Benedikt Biesinger becomes Chairman of the Board of Directors; Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz takes over as Vice Chairman.

Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz becomes Chairman of the Audit Committee. Grenz and Reppegather are now members of the Audit Committee.

The company plans to convene an Extraordinary Annual General Meeting in the short term to vote on the transition to the dualistic system.

Heidelberg, August 2, 2023 Software and consulting company SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE has reorganized its Board of Directors. At yesterdays meeting of SNPs Board of Directors, the previous Deputy Chairman, Dr. Karl Benedikt Biesinger, was elected Chairman, and Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz was elected as his deputy. In addition, Prof. Dr. Grenz will chair the Audit Committee, of which Mr. Sebastian Reppegather is also a member.

We are pleased to fully support SNPs positive business development since Dr. Jens Amail took over, said Dr. Karl Benedikt Biesinger. The Board of Directors firmly believes that the transition to the dualistic system proposed by our main shareholder Wolfgang Marguerre is the most suitable way to ensure that Dr. Jens Amail and his management team have the necessary entrepreneurial freedom and accountability to continue the companys upswing.

Therefore, the company plans to convene an Extraordinary Annual General Meeting in the short term to propose a resolution for a transition to the dualistic system to the shareholders.

I look forward to working with the new Board of Directors chaired by Dr. Karl Benedikt Biesinger, and I support the transition to the dualistic system, says Jens Amail, CEO of SNP. I am very confident that the required shareholder majority will approve the proposal. This would then establish the required framework for clearly defined responsibilities.

In the dualistic system, the companys Executive Board is fully responsible for managing the companys operations, while the Supervisory Board has monitoring and advisory functions.

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future.

SNPs Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.

The company works with around 1,800 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 21 of the DAX40 and 95 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide at over 40 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 173.4 million in the 2022 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com



Contact person at SNP

Jörg Petzhold

Vice President Global Marketing & Communication

Tel.: +49 62216425-637

E-mail: presse@snpgroup.com