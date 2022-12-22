EQS-News: SNP Sells Remaining Shares in Polish Consulting Unit

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Disposal

SNP Sells Remaining Shares in Polish Consulting Unit



22.12.2022 / 16:46 CET/CEST

Corporate News

SNP Sells Remaining Shares in Polish Consulting Unit

All for One Group SE acquires remaining 49% stake in SAP services business in Poland

SNP focuses on core business software-based data migration and data management in the SAP environment

Sale of shares will take effect from December 22, 2022

Heidelberg, December 22,2022 SNP SE, a world-leading provider of solutions for digital transformation processes and software-based data migrations, is continuing to focus on its core business by selling its remaining 49% stake in its Polish subsidiary SNP Poland Sp. z o.o. The buyer of the SAP services business in Poland is All for One Group SE. The consulting and IT group from Filderstadt had already acquired a majority stake (51%) in SNP Poland in October 2021. The transaction will already have a positive impact on SNPs liquidity in the current fiscal year. Neither company has provided details of the selling price.

With the complete sale of the Polish consulting unit, we are on the one hand streamlining our investment portfolio, and on the other hand we can focus even more intensively on our core business software-based data migration as well as data management in the SAP environment, says Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP. We have maintained a very close and successful partnership with All for One for over two years now, which we would like to continue to strengthen and expand in the future.

The goal of the partnership is to enable the more than 3,000 customers of the All for One Group to move to SAP S/4HANA in a highly automated and flexible manner. The consulting and IT group will achieve this by leveraging both the SNP Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD approach.

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future.

SNPs Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.

The company works with around 1,800 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 21 of the DAX40 and 95 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide at over 40 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of approximately EUR 167 million in the 2021 fiscal year.

