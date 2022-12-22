EQS-News: SNP Sells Remaining Shares in Polish Consulting Unit

Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
22.12.2022 16:46:33

22.12.2022 / 16:46 CET/CEST
Corporate News

SNP Sells Remaining Shares in Polish Consulting Unit

  • All for One Group SE acquires remaining 49% stake in SAP services business in Poland
  • SNP focuses on core business software-based data migration and data management in the SAP environment
  • Sale of shares will take effect from December 22, 2022

Heidelberg, December 22,2022 SNP SE, a world-leading provider of solutions for digital transformation processes and software-based data migrations, is continuing to focus on its core business by selling its remaining 49% stake in its Polish subsidiary SNP Poland Sp. z o.o. The buyer of the SAP services business in Poland is All for One Group SE. The consulting and IT group from Filderstadt had already acquired a majority stake (51%) in SNP Poland in October 2021. The transaction will already have a positive impact on SNPs liquidity in the current fiscal year. Neither company has provided details of the selling price.

With the complete sale of the Polish consulting unit, we are on the one hand streamlining our investment portfolio, and on the other hand we can focus even more intensively on our core business software-based data migration as well as data management in the SAP environment, says Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP. We have maintained a very close and successful partnership with All for One for over two years now, which we would like to continue to strengthen and expand in the future.

The goal of the partnership is to enable the more than 3,000 customers of the All for One Group to move to SAP S/4HANA in a highly automated and flexible manner. The consulting and IT group will achieve this by leveraging both the SNP Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD approach.

 

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future.

SNPs Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.

The company works with around 1,800 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 21 of the DAX40 and 95 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide at over 40 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of approximately EUR 167 million in the 2021 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com


Contact person at SNP

Marcel Wiskow

Director Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 62216425-637

E-mail: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com

 

 

 

 


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1520097

 
