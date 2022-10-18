EQS-News: SNP Wins Seven Major Orders in the Third Quarter 2022

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SNP Wins Seven Major Orders in the Third Quarter 2022



Heidelberg, October 18, 2022 SNP SE (ISIN: DE0007203705), a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes, won seven large contracts in the third quarter, each with a volume of at least EUR 1.0 million. The number of new large contracts is therefore on a par with SNPs strong third quarter in 2021 and significantly higher than the second quarter in 2022 with four large contracts.

Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP, says: We are currently operating in a difficult market environment. We continue to see reluctance on the part of our customers to award longer-term and thus larger projects. The fact that we still received so many large contracts from well-known companies confirms our good positioning in the market. Companies appreciate our particular expertise and our software platform CrystalBridge.

The large contracts are spread across all of SNPs business areas. In addition to three contracts for major migration projects to SAP S/4HANA, SNP won contracts for cloud projects and data management too. This success also extends to other parts of the world, with the JAPAC region performing particularly well and winning three prestigious contracts in China and Japan. Elsewhere, customers in Germany (two contracts), the USA and Switzerland expressed their confidence in SNP as well. The customers included a leading global supplier of industrial gases, the worlds largest tool manufacturer, and the worlds largest food company.

SNP will publish its financial figures for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 on October 27, 2022.



About SNP

SNP is a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital transformation processes. Instead of traditional IT consulting in the ERP environment, SNP offers an automated approach using specially developed software: The data transformation platform CrystalBridge(R) and the SNP BLUEFIELD approach allow companies to restructure and modernize their IT landscapes much more quickly and reliably as well as migrate to new systems or cloud environments more securely. This gives customers clear qualitative advantages while at the same time reducing their time and costs.

The SNP Group has around 1,350 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of around EUR 167 million in the 2021 fiscal year. It serves multinational companies in all industries. SNP was established in 1994, went public in 2000, and has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since August 2014 (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has been trading as a European company (Societas Europaea/SE).

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com



