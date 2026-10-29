EQS-News: SNRYs Next Chapter Begins: Alpha Incorporated Acquisition Marks the Opening Move in CEO Derrick Whiteheads Growth Blueprint

EQS-News: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

SNRYs Next Chapter Begins: Alpha Incorporated Acquisition Marks the Opening Move in CEO Derrick Whiteheads Growth Blueprint



29.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BLOOMINGTON, MN - October 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTC: SNRY) today announced that it has agreed to acquire Alpha Incorporated, whose President is Derrick Whitehead. The transaction is now in final documentation, with SNRY targeting completion of all definitive agreements and closing documents by November 6, 2026.

This transaction represents the first of many pieces in the strategic puzzle that CEO Derrick Whitehead is assembling as SNRY executes its strategic shift into a shareholder first holding company, incubator, and launch platform. Under Whitehead’s leadership, SNRY is focused on rapidly adding real operating assets, revenue-generating businesses, and non-toxic capital to the balance sheet while protecting existing shareholders.

“Alpha Incorporated is a natural first acquisition for SNRY,” said Derrick Whitehead, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It brings established operations, relationships, and structure that align with our vision of building a durable, multi-company platform. We are committed to closing this cleanly and on schedule so we can immediately turn our attention to the next opportunities in the pipeline. Shareholders should expect continued, deliberate execution as we methodically add real assets, strengthen the platform, and build lasting value for everyone who has been with us.”

The planned acquisition continues SNRY’s well communicated commitment to a clean, shareholder friendly capital structure. Management has also demonstrated conviction through multiple open-market share purchases made with its own capital, most recently a fourth purchase announced last week. SNRY previously regained current reporting status with OTC Markets and has publicly stated its opposition to reverse splits or any transaction that would harm existing holders evidenced by the termination of a prior letter of intent that contemplated such measures.

These steps position SNRY to pursue acquisitions and partnerships that add tangible value rather than relying on toxic financing common in the micro-cap space. The Company has previously outlined a goal of building a synergistic multi-business platform targeting a market capitalization exceeding $100 million in 2027 through the assembly of complementary operating companies that reinforce one another. Completion of the Alpha Incorporated transaction is expected to accelerate this process and serve as a template for subsequent deals.

About Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc.

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. is executing a comprehensive strategic pivot to operate as a shareholder-first holding company, incubator, and launch pad. The Company is pursuing multiple acquisitions and partnerships designed to add real assets, operating activity, and revenue to the balance sheet at a rapid pace while maintaining a clean capital structure free of toxic or dilutive instruments. With a firm commitment to protecting existing shareholders, SNRY aims to build a durable platform that unlocks substantial long-term value.

About Alpha Incorporated

Alpha Incorporated is a Minnesota-based company focused on corporate structure, business credit, and capital-formation strategies, with leadership under President Derrick Whitehead.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to the ability to complete the acquisition on the anticipated timeline, negotiate and execute definitive agreements, obtain required approvals, and successfully integrate acquired businesses. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact

Investor Relations

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc.

derrick123@nym.hush.com

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News Source: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc