EQS-News: SoftwareONE acquires Predica, a European leader in Azure cloud transformation

EQS-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Mergers & Acquisitions

SoftwareONE acquires Predica, a European leader in Azure cloud transformation



08.02.2022 / 07:00





Media Release

SoftwareONE acquires Predica, a European leader in Azure cloud transformation

Stans, Switzerland I 8 February 2022 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that it has acquired Predica, a leading European provider of Microsoft Azure cloud migration, application modernization and managed services. The acquisition significantly expands SoftwareONE's Cloud Services platform, adding a portfolio of value-added services, strong technical talent as well as high-quality delivery capabilities to serve enterprise customers in key European regions and globally.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Poland, Predica (www.predicagroup.com) is a cloud-native provider of industry-leading Azure cloud professional and managed services serving blue-chip enterprise customers in Europe, the Middle East and the US. As an acclaimed Microsoft Gold partner with 15 Gold competencies and Azure Expert Managed Service Provider, the company specializes in applications & DevOps, cloud infrastructure, security and data analytics in order to drive digital transformation with customers.

Bernd Schlotter, President of SoftwareONE Services, said "The adoption of public cloud continues to grow rapidly as organizations pursue 'cloud first' strategies, driving the demand for professional and managed services. The acquisition of Predica extends our cloud-native capabilities and complements our existing Azure Cloud Services business well as we continue to invest in our five strategic growth areas - Hyperscaler factory, Application services, SAP on cloud, FinOps and Industry vertical solutions. I could not be more impressed by Predica's journey and efficient operating model and look forward to welcoming the entire team to SoftwareONE."

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with SoftwareONE. Our mission has always been to help customers use Microsoft technology to achieve greater productivity and purpose. Together with SoftwareONE, we look forward to making an even bigger impact supporting organizations with their complex digital transformation requirements, while contributing our deep technical knowledge, best practices and entrepreneurial spirit," said Andrzej Lipka, CEO and co-founder of Predica.

With this transaction, Predica's more than 300 cloud technology experts and its leadership team will join SoftwareONE and its rapidly growing multi-cloud Cloud Services platform. The acquisition will further enhance the global capabilities of Cloud Services, which today serves more than 1,800 active managed customers across 56 countries, powered by more than 3,500 technology experts globally. In 2021, SoftwareONE acquired HeleCloud, an AWS Managed Service Provider Partner, as well as Google cloud services provider Intelligence Partner to support customers on their journeys to the cloud.

No financial details or transaction terms have been disclosed.

CONTACT

Sydne Saccone, Media Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 82 53, sydne.saccone@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com



ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE's offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,300 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit www.softwareone.com

SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareONE assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.