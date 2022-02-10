EQS-News: SoftwareONE acquires Satzmedia, an Application Services specialist in e-Commerce and CMS solutions in Germany

EQS-News: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Mergers & Acquisitions

Media Release

SoftwareONE acquires Satzmedia, an Application Services specialist in e-Commerce and CMS solutions in Germany

Stans, Switzerland I 10 February 2022 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced it has acquired Satzmedia, a specialist in digital experience, e-Commerce and CMS solutions based in Germany. The acquisition further strengthens SoftwareONE's Application Services practice, adding a team of highly skilled software development Java-Experts to support customers with their journeys to the cloud.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Hamburg, Satzmedia (www.satzmedia.de), is a provider of digital experience, e-Commerce and CMS (Content Management) solutions. The company supports customers from the concept stage of online platforms, takes care of implementation, including seamless integration into the customer's system landscape, while also offering comprehensive maintenance services. Satzmedia primarily serves companies in the DACH region, with the potential for expansion to other European countries.

Satzmedia relies on open standards, open-source systems such as Bloomreach and self-developed software components to support and enhance customers' digital experience. Together with SoftwareONE's expertise in cloud, advanced data analytics and application services, customers will benefit from highly integrated digital processes, ranging from mobile and web presence to integration with internal IT systems and comprehensive data analyses operated on a cloud platform.

Felix Temming, Application Services Business Owner DACH, said "In the next few years, we expect to see huge demand for modernization of individual software applications of all kinds, including e-Commerce and CMS solutions, with a focus on fully digitalized and integrated processes. With the acquisition of Satzmedia, we are expanding our capabilities in Application Services - one of SoftwareONE's five strategic growth areas - to include comprehensive online platforms and complete web presences for companies and public authorities. We complement each other perfectly and are also an excellent cultural fit."

Christian Satz, CEO of Satzmedia, said "The rapid increase of new, digital technologies and increasingly diverse customer requirements are becoming more challenging. Together with SoftwareONE, we can now offer our customers and employees entirely new opportunities. I am extremely pleased that we share the same DNA and values, and look forward to supporting the expansion of its Application Services practice, particularly in the DACH region."

Christian Satz, founder and previous sole owner of Satzmedia, will join SoftwareONE's Application Services practice in a leadership position, joined by the company's employees.

No financial details or transaction terms have been disclosed.

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE's offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,300 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit www.softwareone.com

SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

