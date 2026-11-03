EQS-News: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTC: SNRY) Retires $135k Legacy Convertible Note, Eliminating Potential Dilution of Up to 1.35 Billion Shares

EQS-News: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTC: SNRY) Retires $135k Legacy Convertible Note, Eliminating Potential Dilution of Up to 1.35 Billion Shares



03.11.2026 / 16:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BLOOMINGTON, MN - November 3, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTC: SNRY) today announced that Bryan Wilkinson and Derrick Whitehead have reached an agreement to retire the Company’s sole outstanding convertible debt instrument. The 2014 convertible note, with a face value of $135,000, which was potentially convertible into as many as 1,350,000,000 shares of common stock, will be exchanged for a $100,000 non-convertible cash note.

This was the only debt instrument on the Company’s books with conversion rights into equity. By retiring it, SNRY eliminates a significant source of potential future dilution and further strengthens its clean, shareholder friendly capital structure.

“This is a meaningful step for SNRY and its shareholders,” said Derrick Whitehead, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Removing this legacy convertible note protects the existing holder base from the risk of substantial dilution and aligns with our commitment to a non-toxic, non-dilutive platform as we execute on acquisitions and growth. Bryan and I worked together to get this done in a way that is fair to the Company and its shareholders.”

Bryan A. Wilkinson, Chief Operating Officer, added: “When we took control of SNRY, protecting shareholders was non-negotiable. Retiring this convertible note into a straightforward cash instrument is consistent with that approach and removes the last piece of potentially dilutive debt. It is a big move that clears the path for the Company’s next phase.”

The original note was issued in 2014 for consulting services by a former CEO and was later acquired by 5 Star Consulting LLC (controlled by Bryan Wilkinson). No shares have been issued upon conversion of the note to date. Following the retirement, the Company will have no outstanding convertible debt.

This action continues SNRY’s stated focus on maintaining a clean capital structure while pursuing operating assets, revenue-generating businesses, and non-dilutive capital under its holding-company and incubator strategy.

About Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc.

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTC: SNRY) is positioning itself as a shareholder-first holding company, incubator, and launch platform. Under the leadership of CEO Derrick Whitehead, the Company is focused on adding real operating assets and non-toxic capital while protecting existing shareholders. For more information, visit www.snrystock.com or follow us on twitter www.twitter.com/snrystock

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Investor Contact

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc.

Email: IR@snrystock.com

Website: www.snrystock.com

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News Source: Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc