PUMA Aktie
WKN: 696960 / ISIN: DE0006969603
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30.04.2026 08:00:03
EQS-News: Solid start to the year for PUMA, supported by inventory clearance - Outlook for transition year 2026 confirmed
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EQS-News: PUMA SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Q1 2026
Solid start to the year for PUMA, supported by inventory clearance - Outlook for transition year 2026 confirmed
Herzogenaurach, April 30, 2026
Key developments Q1 2026
Arthur Hoeld, Chief Executive Officer of PUMA SE:
“In the first quarter our athletes won 21 medals at the World Athletics Indoor Championships and set national records at the Berlin Half Marathon. We had successful product launches such as the first ever performance shoe made specifically for HYROX as well as our federation kits for the FIFA World Cup.
Operationally, we were off to a solid start to our transition year in 2026. We have managed to reduce our inventory levels faster than planned, streamlined our product portfolio and addressed operational inefficiencies. We have also made progress in further improving our organisation and our operational model.
For the remainder of the year, we will continue to focus on improving the quality of our distribution, cost base and cash management. In doing so, we are laying the foundations for future growth.
We are on track to establish PUMA as a top-3 sports brand globally, return to above-industry growth and generate healthy profits in the medium term”.
Currency-adjusted sales decline partially offset by inventory clearance
In the first quarter, currency-adjusted sales were down by 1.0% to € 1,863.8 million (Q1 2025: € 1,989.8 million). Currencies, especially U.S. Dollar, Turkish Lira and Argentine Peso were a headwind, causing a reported sales decline of 6.3%. Overall, sales development was supported by the clearance of elevated inventories, mainly through selected partners in the wholesale channel.
By channel, PUMA’s Wholesale business decreased by 2.8% (ca) to € 1,335.7 million (Q1 2025: € 1,443.3 million) due to a lower demand from retail partners in EMEA. PUMA's Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business grew by 3.8% (ca), reaching €528.1 million. The increase was primarily attributed to sales growth of 5.7% (ca) in owned & operated retail stores, driven by inventory clearance through own outlet stores, which was supported by targeted promotional activities in that channel.
Looking at the development by region, EMEA sales decreased by 10.4% (ca) to € 774.5 million (Q1 2025: € 891.7 million). The decline was driven by a weaker underlying demand in the region, a muted wholesale performance due to the reduction of undesirable business and lower sales in the Middle East amid ongoing conflict in the region. In the Americas region, sales increased by 6.1% (ca) to € 655.6 million. However, significant currency effects, mainly the weaker U.S. Dollar and Argentine Peso, caused a reported sales decline of 1.8%
From a product division perspective, sales in Footwear broadly decreased by 2.3% (ca) to € 1,089.6 million (Q1 2025: € 1,186.0 million). However, both Running and Training saw strong growth, driven by NITRO™ styles and the rapid expansion of HYROX products. Apparel sales increased by 0.9% (ca) to € 546.3 million (Q1 2025: € 568.8 million). In addition to the Golf and Training categories, Football also demonstrated robust performance, driven by the sale of PUMA jerseys of the eleven football teams - including Portugal - that have qualified for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™ in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. By contrast, apparel sales in Core, Sportstyle and Kids were down year over year. Accessories sales remained relatively stable at €227.9 million (Q1 2025: €235.0 million), with the Golf category delivering a positive performance.
Improved EBIT driven by higher gross profit margin and lower OPEX
The gross profit margin increased by 60 basis points to 47.7% (Q1 2025: 47.1%) supported by reversals of inventory reserves, lower freight costs, and a higher DTC share, partially offset by wholesale promotions, product and regional mix effects as well as currency effects.
Royalty and commission income increased by 13.0% to € 23.9 million (Q1 2025: € 21.2 million), mainly due to a stronger Formula 1 business on the back of an additional race compared to the first quarter of 2025.
Operating expenses (OPEX), adjusted for one-time effects, decreased by 5.5% to
Adjusted EBIT, excluding one-time effects, increased to € 64.4 million (Q1 2025: € 61.3 million) due to a higher gross profit margin and lower OPEX. PUMA incurred one-time effects of € -12.6 million mainly associated to personnel expenses related to the cost efficiency programme. As a result, the EBIT came in at € 51.9 million, up 19.6% from € 43.4 million in the previous year period, resulting in an EBIT margin of 2.8%, (Q1 2025: 2.2%).
The financial result was at € -15.6 million and improved significantly against last year’s value of € -38.5 million, mainly due to favourable currency movements, especially U.S. Dollar and Mexican Peso. Interest expenses on bank debt increased slightly against prior year. Income taxes amounted to € 9.8 million (Q1 2025: € 3.8 million), driven by higher earnings before taxes, representing a more normalised tax-rate of 27.0% (Q1 2025: 78.2%).
Consequently, profit from continuing operations amounted to € 26.5 million (Q1 2025: € 1.1 million) and earnings per share from continuing operations came in at € 0.18 (Q1 2025: € 0.00).
Working capital dropped 9.7% to €1,879.2 million (31 March 2025: €2,081.6 million). Inventories decreased by 8.6% reported and 4.1% currency-adjusted to €1,898.0 million (31 March 2025: €2,076.1 million) due to reduced purchasing volumes, reflecting the expected lower sales base for the current year. Trade receivables decreased by 20.3% to € 1,210.2 million (31 March 2025: € 1,517.6 million), mainly due to lower sales. Trade payables were reduced by 26.2% to € 1,058.9 million (31 March 2025: € 1,434.9 million), reflecting reduced purchasing volume in the first quarter.
Free cash flow improved substantially but remained seasonally negative
Free cash flow came in at € -201.4 million, showing a significant improvement compared to prior year (Q1 2025: € -737.6 million) supported by improved working capital management, higher earnings before taxes as well as lower CAPEX which amounted to € 29.6 million (Q1 2025: € 51.8 million). The investments focused on PUMA’s DTC channel, specifically on E-Commerce and digital infrastructure, enhancing PUMA’s long-term competitiveness.
Increase in net debt, but sufficient financial headroom secured
On 31 March 2026, cash and cash equivalents amounted to € 326.2 million, representing an increase of 14.9% compared to last year (31 March 2025: € 283.9 million). In addition, PUMA had credit lines available of € 2,462.4 million (31 March 2025: € 1,766.8 million). Unutilised credit lines amounted to € 778.5 million compared to € 498.6 million at the end of Q1 2025. Cash and cash equivalents, together with unutilised credit lines, provide sufficient financial headroom of € 1,104.7 million to invest in strategic priorities. Net debt rose seasonally to € 1,357.6 million at the end of Q1 2026, up from € 994.9 million at the end of Q1 2025, mainly due to increased bank liabilities to support the operating business and finance working capital.
FY 2026 outlook confirmed on the back of a solid start to the year
PUMA expects ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties in 2026. The current outlook does not account for potential effects arising from the conflict in the Middle East or the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision regarding U.S. tariffs dated February 20, 2026.
The anticipated currency-adjusted sales decline in the low- to mid-single-digit percentage range is mainly attributable to lower sales in North America, reflecting measures to streamline distribution, while sales growth in Latin America and Middle East, Africa & India can only partially compensate for this.
The company projects an operating result (EBIT) between € -50 million and € -150 million, including one-time effects related to the implemented cost efficiency program.
Capital expenditures (CAPEX) are projected at around € 200 million in 2026, focusing on digital infrastructure, DTC channels, and key initiatives to strengthen PUMA’s long-term competitiveness.
While 2025 served as a year of strategic reset and 2026 represents a period of transition, PUMA is confident that the measures implemented thus far and those planned for the near future, are critical to re-establishing growth from 2027 onwards. These measures are expected to generate healthy profits and support the company’s ambition to become one of the top three sports brands globally in the medium term.
Financial Calendar:
The financial releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at “about.puma.com“.
Media Relations:
Anne Putz – Senior Director Corp Comms – PUMA SE – anne.putz@puma.com
Investor Relations:
Manuel Bösing – Director Investor Relations – PUMA SE – manuel.boesing@puma.com
Notes:
Reuters: PUMG.DE, Bloomberg: PUM GY,
Börse Frankfurt: ISIN: DE0006969603– WKN: 696960
Notes relating to forward-looking statements:
This document contains statements about the future business development and strategic direction of the Company. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions. They are subject to certain risks and fluctuations as described in other publications, in particular in the risk and opportunities management section of the combined management report. If these expectations and assumptions do not apply or if unforeseen risks arise, the actual course of business may differ significantly from the expected developments. We therefore assume no liability for the accuracy of these forecasts.
PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, and selling footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1948, PUMA helps the world’s best athletes and teams perform at their best with its innovative products. Known for its iconic cat logo and the Formstrip, the company offers performance products in categories such as Football, Running and Training. Its Sportstyle collections are rooted in sports and inspire consumers by celebrating sports culture. With its long history and strong heritage, PUMA is proud of having one of the strongest archives in the industry, with many iconic products such as the Suede and the Speedcat. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in over 120 countries, employs more than 20,000 people and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany. For more information, please visit https://about.puma.com.
30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 9132 81 0
|Fax:
|+49 9132 81 42375
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@puma.com
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006969603
|WKN:
|696960
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2318520
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2318520 30.04.2026 CET/CEST
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