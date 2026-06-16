Tiberius Aktie
WKN: 541840 / ISIN: DE0005418404
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16.06.2026 12:21:23
EQS-News: SpaceX kicks off a new era for the stock market – Instant IPO SE expects a strong year for IPOs and SPACs in 2026
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EQS-News: INSTANT GROUP AG
/ Key word(s): Market Report/Miscellaneous
The Executive Board of INSTANT GROUP AG (ISIN DE0005418404, Düsseldorf Primary Market, Frankfurt, Munich, and Stuttgart Stock Exchanges) determined, based on an analysis of market data conducted as part of its strategic partnership with INSTANT IPO SE in its capacity as official capital market partner, that international IPO volume has stabilized.
SpaceX's successful IPO set a new record. With an offering size of approximately $86 billion, SpaceX completed the largest IPO in history and impressively demonstrated that the capital market is capable of successfully handling even exceptionally large transactions.
For Instant IPO SE, Germany’s leading specialist in SPACs and shell companies, this development is further evidence that investors are once again increasingly seeking out growth companies and looking for new listings.
While the issuance volume of the global IPO market grew by approximately 41.7% from 2024 to 2025, the SPAC market nearly tripled in size over the same period, posting significantly higher growth. Institutional investors are increasingly valuing the greater transaction security, shorter time-to-market, and greater predictability of backdoor listings and SPAC transactions.
“The high demand for the SpaceX listing shows that the capital market is fully receptive. This benefits not only traditional IPOs, but also, to a particular extent, shell companies and SPAC structures, which enable growth-oriented companies in particular to gain faster and more efficient access to the capital market. The strong resurgence of the SPAC market and the growing interest in shell companies suggest that alternative routes to going public could be among the biggest winners of the new era in the capital markets in 2026," explains Reiner Ehlerding, Managing Director of Instant IPO SE.
Looking ahead to the current year, 2026 could thus become one of the strongest years for new public offerings since the boom year of 2021, despite a challenging global market environment.
Based on its market data analysis, Instant IPO SE anticipates the following:
About Instant IPO
Instant IPO SE is Germany’s leading provider of publicly traded companies (shell companies) and, as an official capital market partner, specializes in offering growth companies flexible and fast track access to the capital market.
Interested companies can visit www.instant-ipo.de to get more information about shell companies, request free informational materials or schedule a free consultation with the market leader, Instant IPO SE.
About INSTANT GROUP
INSTANT GROUP AG has specialized in capital market transactions for over 25 years, holds growth-oriented investments, and, through its strategic partnership to INSTANT IPO SE in its capacity as official capital market partner—organizes a fast track to the stock exchange for growth-oriented companies across all branches.
Contact:
INSTANT GROUP AG
Phone: +49 (0) 69/34866945
Email: info@instant.group
Website: www.instant.group
ISIN: DE0005418404
WKN: 541840
Stock Exchanges: Düsseldorf (Primary Market), Frankfurt Open Market, Munich, Stuttgart
16.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2347106 16.06.2026 CET/CEST
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