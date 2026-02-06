EQS-News: Splash Beverage Group Appoints Brady Cobb to Board of Directors as Company Advances Splash 2.0 Strategy

EQS-News: Splash Beverage Group INC. / Key word(s): Financial

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - February 6, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Brady Cobb to its Board of Directors. Mr. Cobb’s appointment further strengthens Splash’s board as the Company continues executing on its previously announced Splash 2.0 strategic reset, marked by refreshed governance, expanded scope, and renewed focus on high-growth consumer categories and brands, including federally compliant CBD and hemp. With President Trump’s historic signing of an executive order in December 2025 directing the Attorney General to commence a rulemaking process to reschedule cannabis from schedule I to schedule III and to develop a regulatory framework for hemp and CBD, Splash is excited to reshape its board and management team to be ready to execute upon strategic opportunities in this exciting space in a compliant and lawful fashion.

Mr. Cobb is a nationally recognized entrepreneur, attorney/lobbyist, and strategist with deep experience in emerging cannabinoid regulated markets, legal and regulatory matters, brand curation and expansion and capital markets. He has founded, operated, and advised multiple high-growth platforms across cannabis, wellness, and consumer packaged goods, and brings a unique combination of operational, regulatory, and transactional expertise to Splash’s board. In particular, Mr. Cobb has been deeply embedded in policy-making and regulatory matters both at the legislative and executive level in Florida and Washington DC. He also is a regular guest/contributor on CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox Business, Cheddar, and Yahoo Finance, and has been a guest lecturer at Harvard Business School and the Stoops Law Center at Florida State University.

“We are very excited to have Brady join the Board, as part of meaningful steps forward in the evolution of Splash,” said Bill Caple, Chairman of Splash Beverage Group. “As we reset the Company following our leadership and board transition, our focus has been on adding directors who bring both strategic clarity and executional depth to support Splash’s evolution into broader consumer platforms and brands. Brady has been actively engaged in helping shape Splash 2.0, and his insights into emerging categories, disciplined growth, and regulatory environments, as well as his extensive experience and reach, will be invaluable as we move into our next phase.”

As part of Splash 2.0, the Company has emphasized a deliberate expansion into adjacent, high-growth consumer sectors, including products and platforms that benefit from evolving regulatory frameworks and increasing consumer acceptance. Splash believes that continued regulatory clarity and responsible market development are opening new channels and opportunities, particularly in cannabinoid-adjacent and THC-related categories, where disciplined and experienced operators, strong governance and consistent execution will be essential attributes as the industry matures.

Brady Cobb, new member of Splash Beverage Group’s Board of Directors, added: “I have been active in the cannabis and hemp sector for over a decade on a myriad of fronts including legal/regulatory, legislative policy making and reform, brand building and operations, and I am excited to partner with the Splash 2.0 team as we work to find and unlock value for our shareholders in this emerging marketplace that is set to enter a new more mature phase. Our core focus will be on brands with a proven track record of delivering consistent products and formulations.”

Splash leadership noted that, after navigating a challenging period, the Company is entering this next chapter with renewed optimism. The combination of refreshed governance, focused execution, and selective category expansion is expected to position Splash to unlock new growth drivers while maintaining a strong commitment to compliance, transparency, and shareholder value creation. Additional announcements in furtherance of this pivot to Splash 2.0 will be forthcoming.

