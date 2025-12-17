EQS-News: Splash Beverage Group Appoints Martin Scott as Interim Chief Financial Officer

EQS-News: Splash Beverage Group INC. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Splash Beverage Group Appoints Martin Scott as Interim Chief Financial Officer



17.12.2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - December 17, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of emerging beverage brands spanning hemp-based THC, alcohol and non-alcohol categories, today announced the appointment of Martin (Marty) Scott as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective December 15, 2025.

Mr. Scott brings decades of senior financial leadership experience, with a focus on public company finance, operational discipline, and supporting companies through periods of transition. He has served as Founder and Executive Officer of Martin Scott CFO Consulting Services, Inc., advising growth-stage and publicly traded companies on financial reporting, capital structure, and strategic execution with over 30-years of experience. Mr. Scott served as Chief Financial Officer of various public reporting companies.

Mr. Scott is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance from Florida State University.

Splash President William Meissner commented, “Marty’s appointment reflects the continued evolution of Splash, as we sharpen our financial oversight, strengthen internal processes, and position the Company for its next phase. His experience stepping into complex situations and bringing structure and clarity will be an important asset as we move forward.”

Mr. Scott’s appointment supports Splash’s ongoing efforts under its Splash 2.0 strategy, which emphasizes operational focus, disciplined capital management, and long-term value creation. I am very excited to work with management and to be part of the Splash 2.0 strategy, said Martin Scott.

The Company believes Mr. Scott’s leadership will further enhance financial stewardship and reinforce stability as Splash advances its strategic priorities.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands. The Company’s strategy includes developing early-stage brands as well as acquiring and accelerating established brands with unique market positioning or category innovation. Led by an experienced management team, Splash focuses on scaling its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, disciplined brand development, and expansion of its national and international distribution network.

