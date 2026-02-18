EQS-News: Sportradar Completes IMG Arena Integration, Focuses On Growth And Innovation

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Tech

Sportradar Completes IMG Arena Integration, Focuses On Growth And Innovation



18.02.2026 / 18:28 CET/CEST

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - February 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Sportradar AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), the company aiming to revolutionize sport fandom and betting by melding technology and cutting-edge analytics, has largely completed the integration of the rights it acquired from IMG ARENA last November.

The deal enabled the Switzerland-based sports technology company to take over a broad base of new official data rights from a single point of sale that would have been more expensive to acquire piecemeal.

“The acquisition delivered us the rights to some of the most famous properties in world sport, as well as a broad portfolio of lower-tier content,” said Sportradar’s Chief Commercial Officer Ed Blonk. “It also takes us into sports like golf and mixed martial arts [MMA] that we had not previously covered, facilitating the expansion of our innovations into new areas.”

Taking Sports And Entertainment To The Next Level

The deal, which gave Sportradar 30,000 new streams and grew the company’s portfolio of events, is expected to enhance its content distribution, fuel more innovation and expand products across new sports and leagues, reported the company. Sportradar now has official coverage of Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open tennis Grand Slams, as well as MLS soccer in the U.S. - a FIFA World Cup co-host nation - and EuroLeague Basketball.

Sportradar said the deal, which was also cash positive for the company, resulted in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. and OB Global Holdings LLC. providing a financial consideration to Sportradar, along with cash prepayments to certain sports rightsholders. With the integration of IMG Arena’s rights into Sportradar’s tech stack largely complete, the company can now turn to generating revenue from it, which it said will be accretive to its bottom line.

Converting the acquisition into material new revenue is being driven by the co-option of the IMG ARENA rights into Sportradar’s existing tech stack, which delivers more ways to monetize its content. The new content will be made available to the company’s larger distribution network of clients, while also offering upsell opportunities to those existing Sportradar clients who already took the IMGA feeds.

What’s more, following competitor Genius Sports’ diversification through its announced $1.2 billion acquisition of digital media and gambling company Legend, Sportradar remains the only pure-play sports technology business. At the same time, that enables Sportradar to expand its offering in soccer, tennis and basketball and build on what it said is already a broad array of engagement tools across marketing, social media and in-stream integrations.

iGaming: The Next Frontier

One area Sportradar is hopeful of developing further is the integration of iGaming products into its extensive sportsbook offerings. “We were very keen to ensure the integration of the new rights into our portfolio was seamless both for our existing clients and those we acquired with the IMGA content,” said Blonk. “Now we are working to absorb the new data into our models, and we are very excited about the prospect that holds for our continued innovation across the sports technology space.”

With a principal focus on APAC, EMEA and North America, Sportradar is betting the new IMGA rights will deliver high-volume content in core revenue-driving markets. The blend of premium events with high-volume longtail content supports continuous, 24/7 coverage - with key additions in soccer across Europe, North America and Australia, reported the company.

At the same time that IMGA content deepens Sportradar’s coverage and its data for innovation, the company said it is also a reciprocal process, with Sportradar’s existing tech stack now being wrapped into the newly acquired properties. For example, the 4Sight Streaming fan-engagement tool, which responds to the in-game action with 3D-graphics overlays in vision, and the player-tracking Virtualized Live Match Tracker it has previously developed, are both being rolled out to the prime IMGA content. “In this way we are confident our clients and partners, and also their end users, will all notice the positive difference the Sportradar effect will have on their content,” said Blonk.

With IMGA integration complete, Sportradar is focused on growing, innovating and generating revenue, which it hopes will be a trifecta or a slam dunk. Either way, the Switzerland-based sports technology company is worth watching. To learn more about Sportradar, click here.

