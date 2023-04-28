EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: SPORTTOTAL AG publishes figures for the 2022 financial year

EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

SPORTTOTAL AG: SPORTTOTAL AG publishes figures for the 2022 financial year



28.04.2023 / 09:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SPORTTOTAL AG publishes figures for the 2022 financial year

Turnover doubled to 50 million euros in 2022

Operating loss (EBITDA) significantly reduced by 3 million euros

Positive outlook for the 2023 financial year

Cologne, 28 April 2023. SPORTTOTAL AG reports turnover of 49,880 k for the 2022 financial year, thus doubling turnover compared to the previous year (24,947 k). The operating loss (EBITDA) of -3,977 k is significantly reduced by 43% compared to the previous year. SPORTTOTAL's turnover as well as its result are in line with the published guidance.

In particular, the successful production of the FIFA World Cup 2022 for MagentaTV led to a significant increase in sales in the DIGITAL segment (+16,396 k compared to the previous year). The return to a pre-pandemic turnover level in the LIVE segment (+11,322 k compared to the previous year), also contributed to doubling revenues at group level.

These described increases in turnover and the once again successful marketing of the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h race at the Nürburgring resulted in an overall improvement of EBITDA by +2,962 k.

For the 2023 financial year, the Management Board expects a significant increase in turnover and earnings in the VENUES segment, especially from the already commissioned racetrack project in Losail, Qatar. For the DIGITAL segment, a significant contribution to turnover and earnings is expected from the rapidly scalable streaming platform business for live sports in the USA. For the North American market, the company STAIDIUM US Inc. was founded at the beginning of the 2023 business year as a 100% subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG. STAIDIUM US will use the self-developed fully automated camera systems and use its own software with artificial intelligence.

For the 2023 financial year, the Management Board expects the SPORTTOTAL Group to generate turnover of between 45 million and 55 million euros, with a balanced operating result (EBITDA) of between 0 and +1 million euros.

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany) is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal.tv, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AGs service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Deutsche Telekom-powered Mediahouse FORTY10 linear TV channels and just successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup for MagentaTV.

Contact:SPORTTOTAL AGAm Coloneum 250829 CologneGermanywww.sporttotal.comTel: +49 [0] 221_7 88 77_ 0Fax: +49 [0] 221_7 88 77_ 199Email: info@sporttotal.com