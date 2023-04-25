EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: SPORTTOTAL establishes a Joint-Venture for its live-sport streaming platform in Czech Republic

EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture

SPORTTOTAL AG: SPORTTOTAL establishes a Joint-Venture for its live-sport streaming platform in Czech Republic



25.04.2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST

SPORTTOTAL establishes a Joint-Venture for its live-sport streaming platform in Czech Republic

Live broadcast of soccer, basketball and ice hockey matches on SPORTTOTAL platform

Joint-Venture set-up together with LOKO TRANS Media

Expansion of the business to further Eastern European countries

Cologne, 25. April 2023. SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN DE000A1EMG56 / WKN A1EMG5) has signed an agreement with LOKO TRANS Media s.r.o. today to set up SPORTTOTAL s.r.o. as a joint-venture in Czech Republic. LOKO TRANS Media is one of the largest advertising agencies in Czech Republic focusing on sports marketing and will contribute their portfolio of sports streaming rights to the joint business. SPORTTOTAL AG will be the majority shareholder of the entity.

Since the beginning of the 2022/23 season, SPORTTOTALs technology is already in operations to broadcast all matches of the 2nd division in soccer on sporttotal.cz. By combining their effort in the joint-venture, SPORTTOTAL will now enter in additional sports and expand its geographical footprint in Eastern Europe beyond Czech Republic.

Peter Lauterbach (CEO at SPORTTOTAL AG): Its a great opportunity for SPORTTOTAL to enter the Eastern European market and partner with an excellent company. Since we started the cooperation in Czech Republic and began streaming of the 2nd division in soccer, the Czech market has proven a great potential for our products.

Radek Pivonka (MD at LOKO TRANS Media s.r.o.): Many sports and leagues in Czech Republic and further Eastern European markets are currently not medialized at all. SPORTTOTAL will offer products that can become a media solution for every sport, every team and every player.

Petr Manak (MD at SPORTTOTAL s.r.o.): We are really excited to bring such a great technology as the SPORTTOTAL streaming camera to Czech Republic and further markets in Eastern Europe. I strongly believe that the Eastern European streaming market offers a huge potential for live sport applications.



About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany) is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal.tv, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AGs service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Deutsche Telekom-powered Mediahouse FORTY10 linear TV channels and just successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup for MagentaTV.

