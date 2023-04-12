EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: STAIDIUM U.S. Expands North American Footprint with WAVE Sports Technology Partnership

EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent

SPORTTOTAL AG: STAIDIUM U.S. Expands North American Footprint with WAVE Sports Technology Partnership



12.04.2023 / 18:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STAIDIUM U.S. Expands North American Footprint with WAVE Sports Technology Partnership

STAIDIUMs AI-powered cameras to stream elite youth volleyball and basketball action featuring more than 900,000 athletes

STAIDIUM U.S., a leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver automated live sports streaming, announced a partnership with WAVE Sports Technology today that significantly extends the companys reach in North America. Through the agreement, the St. Louis-based WAVE Sports Technology will be an official provider of STAIDIUM technology to its expansive network of elite youth volleyball and basketball partners. These span local, regional and national youth leagues and organizations.

The partnership calls for STAIDIUM to deliver an OTT platform that streams youth volleyball and basketball that will eventually feature more than 900,000 athletes. The service will start in the Midwest, where STAIDIUM will deploy more than 30 of its self-developed and fully-automated cameras in a pair of metro St. Louis volleyball centers. STAIDIUM will also provide cameras for mobile tournament coverage. Using AI, these cameras will follow the action on each court, capture and stream video in real-time and add viewer-friendly graphic packages and statistical overlays all without any manual oversight.

We are incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity to bring this next-level sports technology to the United States in partnership with STAIDIUM, said Jay Huelsing, WAVE Sports Technology Managing Partner. We look to elevate the in-game and post-game experience of players, coaches, and fans alike. What this technology brings to the volleyball and basketball communities locally and nationally is very exciting.

As part of its service, STAIDIUM will also deliver AI-powered coaching tools. This includes providing highlight clips of each match and player edited together using AI, as well as real-time statistics and state-of-the-art analytics. This will help participating coaches, scouts and players gain a competitive edge.

"We are very excited to partner with WAVE Sports Technology to significantly grow our presence in the volleyball and basketball spaces, said Dave Cochran, Managing Director, STAIDIUM U.S. WAVEs ability to introduce STAIDIUM to hundreds of thousands of players and countless coaches across the local, regional and national levels is unparalleled. This partnership will truly help us redefine player and coach development at scale.

The partnership adds to STAIDIUMs momentum in its first year, as it comes on the heels of the companys recent agreement with the St. Louis Sting Hockey Club.

To learn more about STAIDIUM, visit https://staidium.com/.



About SPORTTOTAL AG/STAIDIUM INC:

STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany). SPORTTOTAL AG is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal.tv, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AGs service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Deutsche Telekom-powered Mediahouse FORTY10 linear TV channels and just successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup for MagentaTV.



About WAVE Sports Technology:

Based in St. Louis, WAVE Sports Technology is dedicated to providing an offering of technology platforms that enhance the in-game and post-game experience for athletes, coaches, and fans through streaming, data analytics and user experience tools.

Contact:SPORTTOTAL AGAm Coloneum 250829 CologneGermanywww.sporttotal.comTel: +49 [0] 221_7 88 77_ 0Fax: +49 [0] 221_7 88 77_ 199investorrelations@sporttotal.com