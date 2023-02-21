EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: STAIDIUM U.S. inks first partnership with St. Louis Sting

EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Alliance

SPORTTOTAL AG: STAIDIUM U.S. inks first partnership with St. Louis Sting



21.02.2023 / 17:33 CET/CEST

21 February 2023 STAIDIUM U.S., a company that specializes in using artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver automated live sports streaming, announced today a new agreement with the St. Louis Sting Hockey Club for the 2023-24 season. The Sting is a Tier 2 amateur hockey club consisting of nine teams based in St. Louis (Missouri, USA).

The agreement calls for the STAIDIUM OTT platform to deploy its self-developed and fully-automated cameras in the Stings home ice rink. Using artificial intelligence (AI), these cameras will be able to follow the action in the rink, capture and analyze the video in real-time and add viewer-friendly graphic packages and statistical overlays all without any manual oversight. This will enable St. Louis fans, family members, coaches and scouts to watch professionally-polished sports broadcasts of the Stings games no matter where in the world they are.

The STAIDIUM platform also plans to deliver highlight clips of each game and player, as well as real-time statistics and state-of-the-art analytics, intended to both enhance the viewing experience for fans at home and help Sting coaches, scouts and players gain a competitive edge.

"We are excited to have the STAIDIUM streaming platform to deliver our games to our parents and fans, said St. Louis Sting Hockey Club General Manager Dennis Coon. At the same time, having the AI analytics and coaching tools at the disposal of our coaching staff is a huge win as well. As an organization, the St. Louis Sting prides itself as a true developmental program to help our players get to the next level. Our agreement with STAIDIUM helps us advance that initiative.

We are very happy to be affiliated with a first-class organization like the St. Louis Sting, said Dave Cochran, Managing Director, STAIDIUM US. We look forward to assisting in the development of elite level hockey players while delivering a best-in-class streaming service."

About SPORTTOTAL AG/STAIDIUM U.S.:

STAIDIUM U.S. is a subsidiary of SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany). SPORTTOTAL AG is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal.tv, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AGs service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Deutsche Telekom-powered Mediahouse FORTY10 linear TV channels and just successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup for MagentaTV.



