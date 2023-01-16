EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL appoints Luis Vicente as the chairman of its recently established advisory board

EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SPORTTOTAL appoints Luis Vicente as the chairman of its recently established advisory board



16.01.2023

SPORTTOTAL appoints Luis Vicente as the chairman of its recently established advisory board

Cologne, 16 January 2023. SPORTTOTAL is delighted to announce that Luis Vicente will become the chairman of its newly established advisory board. Luis is currently chairman of the investment platform APEX CAPITAL and was previously CEO at ELEVEN SPORTS and a board member at ASER VENTURES, the owner of Leeds United. Besides this Luis has served several years as a member of the management board at FIFA. With his vast experience in the sports industry he will add significant value to SPORTTOTALs advisory board and will be of great support to the management board on their way to successfully grow SPORTTOTAL.

Peter Lauterbach (CEO at SPORTTOTAL AG): Im excited that Luis is joining our advisory board as chairman. Having won a person which such an excellent track record and reliable network in this industry will add great value to SPORTTOTAL.

Luis Vicente: Its a great pleasure to join SPORTTOTAL group in such an exciting moment where their business expands internationally and starts off to a significant growth. Im very much looking forward to work together with the management team and Im sure that the advisory board and its carefully selected members will be able to contribute to the future success of SPORTTOTAL.

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities, in the high-margin national and international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AGs service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW and operates the linear #dabeiTV station.

