EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL appoints Ricardo Fort as second member of its recently established advisory board

SPORTTOTAL appoints Ricardo Fort as second member of its recently established advisory board



09.01.2023

SPORTTOTAL appoints Ricardo Fort as second member of its recently established advisory board

Cologne, 9 January 2023. SPORTTOTAL is delighted to announce that Ricardo Fort will become the second member of its newly established advisory board. Ricardo currently leads Sport by Fort Consulting a company advising on investments in the sports business and was previously leading the global sponsorship departments at Visa as well as Coca-Cola. His outstanding knowledge in the world of sports sponsorship will contribute significantly to SPORTTOTALs advertising based streaming platform business for live sport events.

Peter Lauterbach (CEO at SPORTTOTAL AG): Ricardo is one of the most respected names in the global sponsorship business. Welcoming him to our advisory board will be an important step in building a strong revenue stream from advertising for our streaming platform.

Ricardo Fort: Im very much looking forward to supporting the management team at SPORTTOTAL in my new role. SPORTTOTALs streaming platform offers a unique opportunity for companies to place their advertising in a highly emotional surrounding. Enabled by SPORTTOTALs technology live streams of amateur and youth sports have never been available to a broad community in such high-quality.

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne, is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with video platforms and communities, in the high-margin national and international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with special camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AGs service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG also produces content for prestigious companies such Porsche, Audi, Mercedes/AMG, Red Bull and VW, operates the linear #dabeiTV station, and organises high-calibre live events such as the Porsche Experience.

