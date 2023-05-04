EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL will cooperate with a world leading ICT company, SK Telecom, on expanding its footprint into the Asian streaming market for AI sports camera

EQS-News: SPORTTOTAL AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Alliance

SPORTTOTAL will cooperate with a world leading ICT company, SK Telecom, on expanding its footprint into the Asian streaming market for AI sports camera



04.05.2023 / 16:08 CET/CEST

SPORTTOTAL will enter the Asian market for AI sports camera in cooperation with South Korea s largest mobile operator, SK Telecom (SKT)

Starting from May onwards SPORTTOTALs fully automated AI sports cameras will be deployed in different sporting venues in South Korea

SPORTTOTAL will team-up with SKT to further develop the AI based streaming and analytics solution

Cologne, 04 May 2023. SPORTTOTAL has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding ("MOU") with SK Telecom Co., Ltd. ("SKT") and Techmaker GmbH ("Techmaker"), a joint venture of Deutsche Telekom AG and SKT. After evaluating the SPORTTOTAL's AI camera through a PoC (Proof of Concept) in Korea, in cooperation with SKT, SPORTTOTAL will make plans to deploy the fully automated streaming cameras in different sporting venues in South Korea. All live streams will be available via an own platform fully operated and hosted by SPORTTOTAL. SKT and SPORTTOTAL will evaluate the market potential of AI camera in the sport segment and intend a high coverage in South Korea and the Southeast Asian region.

By leveraging the excellent expertise of SKT, Techmaker and SPORTTOTAL in Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), 5G, camera hard- and software, as well as streaming solutions, further developments in AI based analytics to support clubs, teams, coaches, scouts and players will be available on SPORTTOTALs platforms.

Min Yong Ha (CDO at SKT): "We are excited to bring such a great technology as the SPORTTOTAL streaming camera to Korea and Asia. I strongly believe that the Asian streaming market offers an enormous potential for live sport applications and we are delighted to contribute to this joint project with our expertise in AI and 5G networks."

Peter Lauterbach (CEO at SPORTTOTAL AG): "We are delighted to become part of a team with such excellent companies like SKT and Techmaker. Combining our expertise in AI, 5G and camera hard- and software will lift our streaming and analytics products to the next level. It has been our intention from the very beginning to create products which enable the medialization of every sport for every team and every player. The cooperation with SKT and Techmaker will allow SPORTTOTAL to offer our products to an entirely new community in South Korea and Asia."

About SPORTTOTAL AG:

SPORTTOTAL AG (ISIN: DE000A1EMG56), headquartered in Cologne (Germany), is a technology and media company on a growth path in the rapidly scalable digital business with streaming platforms, in the high-margin international project business, as well as in the live events business. The company, which was founded in 1979, operates a high-traffic portal through sporttotal.tv, with strong growth for online sport videos and live streaming. The company equips sports clubs with self-developed camera technology which enables sports events to be transmitted live in a high quality and fully automatically on sporttotal.tv. SPORTTOTAL AGs service portfolio also comprises the technical equipping of racing circuits and sports facilities, as well as the production and marketing of sports events such as the ADAC TOTAL 24-Hour Race at the Nürburgring. In addition, SPORTTOTAL AG operates with its Deutsche Telekom-powered Mediahouse "FORTY10" linear TV channels and just successfully broadcasted the FIFA World Cup 2022 for MagentaTV.

About SK Telecom:

SK Telecom has been leading the growth of the mobile industry since 1984. Now, it is taking customer experience to new heights by extending beyond connectivity. By placing AI at the core of its business, SK Telecom is rapidly transforming into an AI company. It is focusing on driving innovations in areas of telecommunications, media, AI, metaverse, cloud and connected intelligence to deliver greater value for both individuals and enterprises.

