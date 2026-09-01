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01.09.2026 17:30:03

EQS-News: Springer Nature appoints Patric Somlo as Chief Financial Officer

EQS-News: Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
Springer Nature appoints Patric Somlo as Chief Financial Officer

01.09.2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Springer Nature appoints Patric Somlo as Chief Financial Officer

Berlin, London, New York

Tuesday 1 September 2026

Springer Nature today announced the appointment of Patric Somlo as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the company’s Management Board. Patric joins Springer Nature from Lonza Group AG, a publicly listed global provider of development and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, where he is currently Senior Vice President Corporate Finance. Previously, he held roles in private equity, management consulting, and investment banking. A computer scientist by training, Patric holds an MSc in Computer Science with a focus on machine learning from ETH Zurich and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Stefan von Holtzbrinck, Chairman of Springer Nature’s Supervisory Board, said:

"Patric’s experience in publicly listed and science-based global businesses makes him well placed to help guide the company through its next phase of development. We welcome him to Springer Nature and look forward to benefiting from his insights and leadership."

He will join on 1st November and succeeds Alexandra Dambeck who, as was announced earlier in the year, is leaving to take up a new role external to Springer Nature. 

Frank Vrancken Peeters, Chief Executive Officer of Springer Nature, said:

"Springer Nature's mission is to be part of progress, helping researchers, educators and health professionals share knowledge and bring greater understanding to the world. Patric's experience in research-driven industries, his track record in delivering results in complex, fast-evolving environments, and expertise in AI-enabled transformation will be invaluable as we continue to grow.”

Patric Somlo added:

"Springer Nature plays a unique and important role in advancing research, learning and discovery around the world. I am excited to join an organisation with such a strong sense of purpose, outstanding brands and talented colleagues. I look forward to working with Frank, Stefan, and teams across the company to support Springer Nature's long-term growth and to help ensure we continue investing in innovation that serves our communities and stakeholders."

The Board and Executive Management Team express their sincere gratitude to Alexandra Dambeck for her significant contribution to Springer Nature during her tenure as Chief Financial Officer.


01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA
Heidelberger Platz 3
14197 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 82787 - 0
E-mail: ir@springernature.com
Internet: www.springernature.com
ISIN: DE000SPG1003
WKN: SPG100
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 549300UMNC43HQB3JA96
EQS News ID: 2391890

 
End of News EQS News Service

2391890  01.09.2026 CET/CEST

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