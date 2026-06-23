Springer Nature Aktie
WKN DE: SPG100 / ISIN: DE000SPG1003
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23.06.2026 17:40:04
EQS-News: Springer Nature to divest its consumer media businesses
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EQS-News: Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal
Springer Nature to divest its consumer media businesses
Berlin | London | New York, 23 June 2026
Springer Nature today announced that it is divesting its consumer media businesses - Scientific American in the United States and Spektrum der Wissenschaft in Germany. The strategic transaction will see Springer Nature focus on its core global publishing business in research, health and education while supporting the long-term development of these brands.
Scientific American and Spektrum der Wissenschaft have long-standing roles in communicating science to broad audiences and hold established positions in their respective markets. The publications are being sold to new owners with strong expertise in consumer media who are well positioned to support their future development.
Frank Vrancken Peeters, Chief Executive Officer of Springer Nature, said:
“Scientific American and Spektrum der Wissenschaft are respected and loved science media brands with a long and valued history, and we are grateful to the teams who have built and sustained them. We have taken the time to ensure these strong brands find the right homes—organisations with the consumer media expertise and ambition to invest in their future.”
Springer Nature is working with both buyers to ensure continuity in publication.
Transaction details and financial disclosure
Scientific American is to be acquired by LabX Media Group, a global science-focused media company. The transaction will complete on 24 June 2026.
Springer Nature has reached an agreement to sell Spektrum der Wissenschaft to GeraNova Bruckmann, a Germany-based publishing group. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete later in the year.
Financial terms of the transactions have not been disclosed.
Scientific American and Spektrum der Wissenschaft together contributed approximately €25m to Springer Nature group revenues in 2025. The transactions will not impact Springer Nature’s guidance for 2026 and will be slightly accretive to adjusted operating profit in 2027.
23.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA
|Heidelberger Platz 3
|14197 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 82787 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@springernature.com
|Internet:
|www.springernature.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SPG1003
|WKN:
|SPG100
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2352118
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2352118 23.06.2026 CET/CEST
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