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23.06.2026 17:40:04

EQS-News: Springer Nature to divest its consumer media businesses

EQS-News: Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal
Springer Nature to divest its consumer media businesses

23.06.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Springer Nature to divest its consumer media businesses

  • Strategic divestment of consumer media portfolio enables Springer Nature to focus on its core business
  • Transaction supports the long-term development of Scientific American and Spektrum der Wissenschaft
  • LabX Media Group to be new owner of Scientific American; GeraNova Bruckmann to acquire Spektrum der Wissenschaft 

Berlin | London | New York, 23 June 2026

Springer Nature today announced that it is divesting its consumer media businesses - Scientific American in the United States and Spektrum der Wissenschaft in Germany. The strategic transaction will see Springer Nature focus on its core global publishing business in research, health and education while supporting the long-term development of these brands.

Scientific American and Spektrum der Wissenschaft have long-standing roles in communicating science to broad audiences and hold established positions in their respective markets. The publications are being sold to new owners with strong expertise in consumer media who are well positioned to support their future development.

Frank Vrancken Peeters, Chief Executive Officer of Springer Nature, said:

“Scientific American and Spektrum der Wissenschaft are respected and loved science media brands with a long and valued history, and we are grateful to the teams who have built and sustained them. We have taken the time to ensure these strong brands find the right homes—organisations with the consumer media expertise and ambition to invest in their future.”

Springer Nature is working with both buyers to ensure continuity in publication.

Transaction details and financial disclosure

Scientific American is to be acquired by LabX Media Group, a global science-focused media company. The transaction will complete on 24 June 2026.

Springer Nature has reached an agreement to sell Spektrum der Wissenschaft to GeraNova Bruckmann, a Germany-based publishing group. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete later in the year.

Financial terms of the transactions have not been disclosed.

Scientific American and Spektrum der Wissenschaft together contributed approximately €25m to Springer Nature group revenues in 2025. The transactions will not impact Springer Nature’s guidance for 2026 and will be slightly accretive to adjusted operating profit in 2027.


23.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA
Heidelberger Platz 3
14197 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 82787 - 0
E-mail: ir@springernature.com
Internet: www.springernature.com
ISIN: DE000SPG1003
WKN: SPG100
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2352118

 
End of News EQS News Service

2352118  23.06.2026 CET/CEST

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