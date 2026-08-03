EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Adjusted EBIT margin increased in Q3 FY2026 despite a decline in revenue – sale of Fabreeka and Tech Products completed and net debt further reduced

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Stabilus SE: Adjusted EBIT margin increased in Q3 FY2026 despite a decline in revenue – sale of Fabreeka and Tech Products completed and net debt further reduced



03.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE: Adjusted EBIT margin increased in Q3 FY2026 despite a decline in revenue – sale of Fabreeka and Tech Products completed and net debt further reduced

Revenue of €299.5 million in Q3 FY2026 (Q3 FY2025: €316.0 million); organic revenue decline of 4.4%. The industrial business grew organically by around 8% and proved more resilient than the automotive business.

Adjusted EBIT[1] at €32.2 million (Q3 FY2025: €33.1 million). Adjusted EBIT margin increased by 30 basis points to 10.8% despite lower revenue (Q3 FY2025: 10.5%) – thanks to consistent cost discipline and efficiency measures.

Net profit for the period rose significantly to €51.4 million (Q3 FY2025: €10.1 million), driven largely by a gain of €44.4 million from the sale of Fabreeka and Tech Products, which was completed in June 2026. Adjusted FCF[1] stood at €28.6 million (Q3 FY2025: €33.3 million).

Full-year forecast for FY2026 has been specified within the original ranges: revenue of c. €1.15 billion, an adjusted EBIT[1] margin of c. 10% and adjusted FCF[1] of c. €90 million.

Koblenz, August 3, 2026 – Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world’s leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, today published its quarterly statement for the third quarter of the 2026 fiscal year (ended June 30, 2026). In a market environment that remains challenging – particularly in the automotive sector and especially in the Asia-Pacific region – Stabilus increased its adjusted EBIT margin despite a decline in revenue. At the same time, the company completed an important strategic step in the third quarter with the finalization of the sale of Fabreeka and Tech Products, and further reduced its net debt.

Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of FY2026 stood at €299.5 million, down 5.2% (organic: 4.4%) on the same quarter of the previous year (Q3 FY2025: €316.0 million). Year-on-year, the decline in revenue was thus significantly more moderate than in the two previous quarters. With organic revenue growth of around 8%, the diversified industrial business once again proved to be significantly stronger than the automotive business, whose revenue fell by around 15% on an organic basis.

Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: “We continued to operate in a challenging market environment in the third quarter. The fact that we increased our adjusted EBIT margin by 30 basis points despite declining revenue demonstrates that our cost discipline and our transformation program are taking effect. With the completion of the sale of Fabreeka and Tech Products, we have consistently realigned Stabilus towards a pure-play, integrated motion control business, while at the same time further reducing our debt. And through our strategic partnership with Synapticon in the field of humanoid robotics, we are tapping into one of the most exciting growth markets of the coming decade.”

Improved margins in EMEA and the Americas, decline in revenue in Asia-Pacific

In the EMEA region, revenue stood at €138.1 million, virtually unchanged from the previous year (Q3 FY2025: €140.0 million, -1.4%); on an organic basis, it even rose slightly by 0.1%. The adjusted EBIT margin rose slightly to 11.9% (Q3 FY2025: 11.7%). In the Americas region, revenue fell by 3.7% to €112.5 million (Q3 FY2025: €116.7 million), while the adjusted EBIT margin improved significantly to 9.5% (Q3 FY2025: 8.4%). The Asia-Pacific region once again proved to be the most challenging market in terms of sales, with revenue falling by 18.0% to €48.8 million (Q3 FY2025: €59.3 million). The adjusted EBIT margin here stood at 10.5% (Q3 FY2025: 11.6%) as a result of lower revenue and corresponding negative economies of scale.

Industrial business grows, automotive business remains challenging

By business unit, Stabilus recorded a 16.6% decline in revenue to €76.6 million at Automotive Powerise in Q3 FY2026 (Q3 FY2025: €91.7 million) and an 8.7% decline to €72.4 million at Automotive Gas Spring (Q3 FY2025: €79.2 million). By contrast, the industrial business grew: Industrial Components rose by 3.7% to €108.1 million (Q3 FY2025: €104.1 million; organic growth of +8.8%), while the Industrial Automation business unit, which includes Destaco, increased its revenue by 3.2% to €42.3 million (Q3 FY2025: €41.0 million; organic growth of +5.0%). On an organic basis, the industrial business as a whole grew by 8% year-on-year.

Adjusted EBIT margin increased to 10.8%

Adjusted operating profit (adjusted EBIT[1]) in Q3 FY2026 stood at €32.2 million, virtually unchanged from the previous year (Q3 FY2025: €33.1 million). Despite the lower revenue, the adjusted EBIT margin improved by 30 basis points to 10.8% (Q3 FY2025: 10.5%). Net profit for the period rose significantly to €51.4 million (Q3 FY2025: €10.1 million) – primarily due to the gain of €44.4 million from the sale of Fabreeka and Tech Products. Adjusted FCF[1] amounted to €28.6 million (Q3 FY2025: €33.3 million). The decline is primarily attributable to the change in net working capital.

Sale of Fabreeka and Tech Products completed – net leverage ratio reduced

On June 23, 2026, Stabilus completed the sale of Fabreeka and Tech Products to the VMC Group, which had been agreed in early May. With this disposal, Stabilus is sharpening its strategic profile and evolving into a pure-play motion control company with a clear focus on electromechanical and intelligent motion control and automation solutions. The transaction resulted in a cash inflow of €79.2 million in the third quarter, as well as a gain of €44.4 million (subject to customary purchase price adjustments). The net proceeds will be used primarily to reduce debt.

Consequently, the net leverage ratio fell to 2.77 as of the end of June 2026 (Q2 FY2026: 3.21). Further debt reduction remains a clear priority. Stabilus aims to reduce the net leverage ratio to below 2.0. At the same time, in June 2026 the company secured additional covenant headroom for a further two fiscal years: the maximum permitted net leverage ratio was raised to 3.9 for FY2027 and will gradually return to 3.5 by the end of FY2028.

Andreas Jaeger, CFO of Stabilus, added: “The sale of Fabreeka and Tech Products strengthens our balance sheet and accelerates our debt reduction. With a net leverage ratio of 2.77, we have made good progress in reducing our debt. The additional covenant headroom we have secured gives us the necessary flexibility to consistently pursue our priorities – debt reduction, cost discipline, and targeted investments in growth – even in a volatile environment.”

Expansion of the robotics business through a partnership with Synapticon

In July 2026, Stabilus also entered into a strategic partnership with Synapticon GmbH to jointly develop and mass-produce integrated actuators for humanoid robots. Stabilus is contributing its expertise in automotive industrialization and mass production, while Synapticon is contributing, in particular, drive intelligence and certified functional safety. Production is scheduled to start in Europe from 2027, with the ramp-up to large-scale production in North America from 2028.

Forecast for the 2026 fiscal year specified

Against the backdrop of business performance in the first nine months and current expectations for the remainder of the year, Stabilus has specified its forecast – as announced on July 22, 2026 – within the original forecast ranges. For the full fiscal year 2026, the company now expects revenue of c. €1.15 billion, an adjusted EBIT[1] margin of c. 10% and adjusted FCF[1] of c. €90 million.

Previously, in its original forecast of December 8, 2025, Stabilus had anticipated revenue of between €1.1 billion and €1.3 billion, an adjusted EBIT[1] margin of between 10% and 12%, and adjusted FCF[1] of between €80 million and €110 million.

The quarterly statement for the third quarter and the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 can be downloaded on the company’s website at ir.stabilus.com .

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[1] See the definition and calculation of the key figures adjusted EBIT and adjusted FCF in the 9M FY2026 quarterly statement, pages 15 ff. and 19 ff., on the company’s website at ir.stabilus.com.

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

Email: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Web: ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

Email: Peter.Steiner@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, see group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.

Important Notice

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on the current assumptions and forecasts of the Stabilus Group’s management and other information currently available. Various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors, may cause the company’s actual results, financial position, development or performance to differ materially from the estimates provided herein.