EQS-News: Stabilus SE and Synapticon enter into strategic partnership for the joint production of integrated actuators for humanoid robots

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Expansion/Alliance

Stabilus SE and Synapticon enter into strategic partnership for the joint production of integrated actuators for humanoid robots



29.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE and Synapticon enter into strategic partnership for the joint production of integrated actuators for humanoid robots

Stabilus and Synapticon plan to launch series production of integrated actuators for humanoid robot joints, to be marketed under both brands

Small-scale production at Stabilus plants in Europe is planned to begin in 2027, with large-scale production in North America expected as early as 2028

Stabilus provides automotive industrialization and manufacturing expertise, while Synapticon contributes certified functional safety and extensive robotics and motion-control expertise

Attractive growth market: The global humanoid robot market is expected to reach around US$38 billion by 2035, with annual deliveries projected to exceed 250,000 units as early as 2030

Koblenz, July 29, 2026 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, has entered into a strategic partnership with Synapticon GmbH, a specialist in integrated drive technology and functional safety in robotics. Together, the two companies are developing and manufacturing a product line of integrated actuators for humanoid robots and additional robotics applications. The products are to be sold under both brands. The newly concluded partnership builds on a long-standing relationship: Stabilus has already held a minority stake in Synapticon since 2021. The strategic partnership with Synapticon is the logical continuation of the expansion of Stabilus' automation and robotics business.

The joint product line covers humanoid joints across many size classes – from the head and wrists to the hips and knees. Manufacturing is designed from the outset for high volumes, following the model of automotive manufacturing and quality standards. The start of production is planned for 2027 in small series at Stabilus plants in Europe. The ramp-up to large-scale production in North America is scheduled to take place as early as 2028. Production will therefore take place in close proximity to many leading manufacturers of humanoid robots. The production lines are designed so that capacity can be expanded in line with market demand.

The partners’ roles complement each other ideally: Synapticon supplies the intelligence of the actuator – software, drive technology, electronics, sensors, and certified functional safety (SIL3/PLe). With its AI-based POSITRON Safety AI architecture, Synapticon is setting standards for the safe use of humanoid robots in the direct working environment of humans; its integrated ACTILINK-JD actuator with POSITRON Safety AI received the A3 Innovation Award in 2026. Stabilus contributes mechanical design, sourcing, industrialization, manufacturing, assembly and logistics and has already manufactured millions of electromechanical actuators for the automotive industry alone. Together, the partners combine cutting-edge technology with automotive industrialization expertise to create a production-ready, globally scalable actuator platform for humanoid robots.

David Sabet, Chief Technology Officer of Stabilus SE, said: "Humanoid robotics is one of the most exciting growth markets of the coming decade. We have known Synapticon for many years and are confident that the company is an outstanding partner for our expansion into robotics. The company sets benchmarks in robotics with integrated drive intelligence and functional safety - expertise that perfectly complements our manufacturing and industrialization capabilities and helps pave the way for series production. Our aim is to occupy a key position in the drive layer of humanoid robots. This partnership is an important building block of our growth strategy beyond established markets."

The market for humanoid robotics is currently moving from technology testing toward its first industrial applications. For these systems to be used widely in production and logistics, they will need to be manufactured in large quantities, with consistently high quality and at competitive costs in the future – requirements that Stabilus knows well from decades of automotive series production. Drive technology plays a central role in robotics: with an average of up to 30 drive joints per robot and accounting for around half of total material value, actuators are the most value-intensive component group in humanoid robots. Their precision, functional safety and ease of maintenance are key factors in determining the performance and cost-effectiveness of the systems.

The market potential is significant: according to industry forecasts, the market for humanoid robots will grow to around US$38 billion by 2035. As early as 2030, more than 250,000 humanoid robots are expected to be delivered annually – initially primarily for industrial applications in structured environments such as automotive manufacturing and logistics. This development underlines the strategic importance of industrialization and manufacturing expertise for scaling humanoid robotics and confirms the strategic approach of the partnership between Stabilus and Synapticon.

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Web: ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: Peter.Steiner@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, see group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.