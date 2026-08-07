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WKN DE: STAB1L / ISIN: DE000STAB1L8

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07.08.2026 18:10:04

EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Andreas Jaeger steps down as Chief Financial Officer at his own request

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Stabilus SE: Andreas Jaeger steps down as Chief Financial Officer at his own request

07.08.2026 / 18:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

 

Stabilus SE: Andreas Jaeger steps down as Chief Financial Officer at his own request

 

Koblenz, August 7, 2026 – The Chief Financial Officer of Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), Andreas Jaeger, has asked the Supervisory Board to prematurely terminate his Management Board contract for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board has complied with this request with regret and by mutual agreement. Andreas Jaeger resigned from his office with effect from today. Until the position is filled, CEO Dr. Michael Büchsner will assume interim responsibility for the Finance department, supported operationally by experienced financial manager Thomas Kresser. The Supervisory Board has launched a structured selection process to permanently fill the position.

 

Thomas Kresser began his professional career in 1986 at Siemens Group, where he held various senior positions over many years. He subsequently worked for other international companies, primarily in telecommunications and consumer goods, as well as in the energy and transportation industries. Among other roles, he served as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Management, with responsibility for Controlling, Accounting, Treasury, Tax, IT and Legal. He also has relevant experience in M&A and post-merger integration and has worked internationally in the USA, Portugal, and Switzerland. For around ten years, Thomas Kresser has served as an interim managing director and board member, applying his experience at various companies in Germany and abroad, including as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer.

 

Dr. Frank Heinricht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Stabilus SE, said: “We thank Andreas Jaeger for his strong commitment and lasting contributions to the development of the Finance department. We wish him continued professional success and all the best for the future. Together, Dr. Michael Büchsner and experienced financial expert Thomas Kresser will ensure the seamless and reliable continuation of the Finance function until we have permanently refilled the position.”

 

 

Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com
Web: ir.stabilus.com

 

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: Peter.Steiner@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications

 


About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, see group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.

 

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.

 


07.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 261 8900 0
E-mail: investors@stabilus.com
Internet: group.stabilus.com
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
WKN: STAB1L
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28
EQS News ID: 2379478

 
End of News EQS News Service

2379478  07.08.2026 CET/CEST

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