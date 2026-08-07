EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Andreas Jaeger steps down as Chief Financial Officer at his own request

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Stabilus SE: Andreas Jaeger steps down as Chief Financial Officer at his own request



07.08.2026 / 18:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE: Andreas Jaeger steps down as Chief Financial Officer at his own request

Koblenz, August 7, 2026 – The Chief Financial Officer of Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), Andreas Jaeger, has asked the Supervisory Board to prematurely terminate his Management Board contract for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board has complied with this request with regret and by mutual agreement. Andreas Jaeger resigned from his office with effect from today. Until the position is filled, CEO Dr. Michael Büchsner will assume interim responsibility for the Finance department, supported operationally by experienced financial manager Thomas Kresser. The Supervisory Board has launched a structured selection process to permanently fill the position.

Thomas Kresser began his professional career in 1986 at Siemens Group, where he held various senior positions over many years. He subsequently worked for other international companies, primarily in telecommunications and consumer goods, as well as in the energy and transportation industries. Among other roles, he served as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Management, with responsibility for Controlling, Accounting, Treasury, Tax, IT and Legal. He also has relevant experience in M&A and post-merger integration and has worked internationally in the USA, Portugal, and Switzerland. For around ten years, Thomas Kresser has served as an interim managing director and board member, applying his experience at various companies in Germany and abroad, including as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Frank Heinricht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Stabilus SE, said: “We thank Andreas Jaeger for his strong commitment and lasting contributions to the development of the Finance department. We wish him continued professional success and all the best for the future. Together, Dr. Michael Büchsner and experienced financial expert Thomas Kresser will ensure the seamless and reliable continuation of the Finance function until we have permanently refilled the position.”

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Web: ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: Peter.Steiner@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications



About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, see group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.