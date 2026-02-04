EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of €0.35 per share and elects Dr. Frank Heinricht to the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Stabilus SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of €0.35 per share and elects Dr. Frank Heinricht to the Supervisory Board



04.02.2026 / 15:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of €0.35 per share and elects Dr. Frank Heinricht to the Supervisory Board

Koblenz, February 4, 2026 – The Annual General Meeting of Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, approved all items on the agenda with the required majorities.

The company will pay a dividend for the 2025 fiscal year (ended September 30, 2025) of €0.35 per share (FY2024: €1.15 per share). This is equivalent to a total dividend payment of €8.6 million (FY2024: €28.4 million) and a payout ratio of approx. 37% (FY2024: 40%). The dividend represents the earnings performance for the fiscal year and demonstrates Stabilus SE's commitment to maintaining a consistent and sustainable dividend policy.

Today's Annual General Meeting marked the end of Dr. Stephan Kessel's term of office as a member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Stabilus SE. Dr. Kessel has played a key role in shaping the Supervisory Board for many years and has actively supported the strategic development of the Stabilus Group, including the IPO in 2014, in a phase of sustainable growth and far-reaching changes – including periods as interim CEO .

The Supervisory Board and the Management Board would like to expressly thank Dr. Kessel for his years of dedicated service, exceptional professional expertise, and responsible, forward-looking leadership of the Supervisory Board. Stabilus SE expresses its gratitude and appreciation for his contribution.

The Annual General Meeting elected Dr. Frank Heinricht (63) as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Heinricht has more than three decades of experience in the metal, specialty glass and electrical industries and has held various management positions throughout his career. From 2013 to 2024, he was Chair of the Board of Management of Schott AG in Mainz, a technology group for the production of specialty glass and glass-ceramics, where he was responsible for the successful IPO of Schott Pharma AG in 2023. Prior to that, he was a member of the Management Board of Heraeus Holding GmbH, a German family-owned technology group and one of Germany’s largest by revenue, from 2003 to 2013, most recently as Chair of the Management Board for six years.

Dr. Heinricht also brings significant expertise from his advisory and supervisory board mandates. He has been Deputy Chair of the Advisory Board of the Würth Group for around 15 years. In addition, he is a member of the Advisory Board of Schwarz Unternehmenstreuhand KG and a member of the Supervisory Board of B. Braun SE.

Following the Annual General Meeting, the newly constituted Supervisory Board elected Dr. Frank Heinricht as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He succeeds Dr. Stephan Kessel.

The share of the company equity represented at the Annual General Meeting was 64%. The detailed breakdown of the voting results will be made available shortly on the Stabilus SE website at ir.stabilus.com.

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Web: ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: Peter.Steiner@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, see group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.