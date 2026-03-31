EQS-News: Stabilus SE continues its growth strategy in Industrial Powerise actuators with new 'Customized to Order' product range and taps into new earnings potential

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Expansion/Miscellaneous

Stabilus SE continues its growth strategy in Industrial Powerise actuators with new 'Customized to Order' product range and taps into new earnings potential



31.03.2026 / 14:29 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE continues its growth strategy in Industrial Powerise actuators with new "Customized to Order" product range and taps into new earnings potential

"Customized to Order" allows tailored configuration of linear electromechanical actuators solutions for industrial applications

Industrial Powerise benefits from decades of expertise in the automotive sector

Industrial Powerise’s premium positioning and scalable series production create the conditions for above-average growth and an attractive margin profile and contribute to the further strengthening of the industrial business

Stabilus confirms growth targets for Industrial Powerise with revenue of €20 million to €25 million in 2030

Koblenz, March 31, 2026 – Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, is further expanding its product family in the Industrial Powerise segment, thereby strengthening the growth profile of its industrial business. For the first time, Stabilus now allows industrial customers to fully configure electromechanical spindle drives of the IPR40 series to their own specifications with its new "Customized to Order" product range – without having to compromise between a standard solution and application customization. Following its launch for the IPR40 series, Stabilus plans to extend this option to the entire family of linear electromechanical actuators, including the IPR35, IPR35 SMART, and IPR40 SMART series.

Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: "Innovation has always been a central pillar of our growth strategy. With the Industrial Powerise product family, we are transferring one of our core technologies from the automotive sector to attractive industrial markets with high differentiation potential. The 'Customized to Order' approach is another example of how we create sustainable added value for our customers through intelligent product development."

Since its introduction in October 2023, the Industrial Powerise product family has seen growing demand across a wide range of industries – from commercial vehicles to industrial plants and automation technology to medical technology, aviation and construction. Among other things, the linear actuators automate the precise movement of flaps, hoods, doors, window and gate leaves – reliably and with little maintenance. Stabilus’ customers can choose between standard variants from the catalog, individually configured solutions or fully customized products.

Standardized platforms in combination with efficient production and logistics processes enable fast and reliable delivery of individualized solutions. This combination of flexibility and high efficiency supports structurally attractive value creation, paves the way for larger customer projects and creates clear added value for customers.

Stabilus also offers a comprehensive range of services: from design and configuration to commissioning and complete parameterization of the electronic control units, with on-site support available upon request.

Jürgen Roland, Head of the Business Unit Industrial Components, added: "Since entering the market, Industrial Powerise has proven itself as an effective system solution in the industrial sector. With 'Customized to Order', we are taking individualization to a new level: customers receive drives tailored precisely to their application's needs – in stroke length, force, speed and connection type. This level of flexibility is unmatched in the market and strengthens our position as the preferred partner for motion solutions in complex industrial projects."

Technology transfer from the automotive industry is a decisive competitive advantage

A key differentiating factor of Industrial Powerise is its technological foundation. The actuator is based directly on Automotive Powerise, a particularly compact and powerful drive system that has been installed in almost all leading passenger car models worldwide over the past two decades. Expertise gained through automotive development – including advancements in control technology, sensor technology, noise reduction, operational reliability and durability – flows directly into the industrial product line. As a result, Stabilus benefits from proven development processes and a highly efficient production infrastructure that facilitates significant economies of scale. Thanks to this approach, Stabilus can deliver system solutions for industrial customers that meet the highest quality standards.

Growth targets for Industrial Powerise confirmed

At last year's Capital Markets Day, Stabilus highlighted the strategic importance of Industrial Powerise. For this product segment, Stabilus continues to expect revenue of €20 million to €25 million per year through fiscal 2030, with double-digit annual growth rates and an above-average margin profile. This is due in particular to the high degree of customization, system competence and market-leading technological expertise. The Industrial Powerise product family thus directly supports Stabilus' overarching goal of increasing the industrial business’s share of total Group revenue to approximately 50 percent.

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Web: ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, see group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.