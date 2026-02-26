EQS-News: Stabilus SE delivers integrated solutions for industrial automation and brings its proven product portfolio to the fast-growing robotics market

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Stabilus SE delivers integrated solutions for industrial automation and brings its proven product portfolio to the fast-growing robotics market



26.02.2026 / 09:22 CET/CEST

CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus leverages synergies within the group and bundles its industrial automation business under the umbrella of Stabilus4Automation

Expert brands of the Stabilus Group offer scalable automation solutions, for example with an end-of-arm tool from Destaco and technology from ACE

Robotics is an attractive field of development in which motion control solutions from Stabilus are increasingly being used

Industrial automation and robotics offer attractive growth potential and productivity gains in the company's own production

The global addressable market for end-of-arm tooling, gripping and tooling solutions amounts to around €3 billion; under its long-term strategy, the company aims to generate €500 million in revenue from new, high-margin innovation products.

Koblenz, February 26, 2026 – Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, is further expanding its industrial automation business and strengthening its position in a structurally growing market. Under the umbrella of Stabilus4Automation, the Group is bundling the technological expertise of its expert brands and specifically expanding its range to include integrated solutions for automated production processes, in which new fields of application for robotics are also playing an increasingly important role.

With the combined know-how of the Stabilus, ACE, Destaco, Fabreeka, and Hahn Gasfedern brands, the Stabilus Group offers a globally unique portfolio for automation technology. Customers benefit from a wide range of solutions in the areas of damping technology, speed control, and vibration isolation – from small quantities to large series, with high availability and personal advice. A key differentiating factor is the consistent focus on tailor-made, customer-specific solutions that can be precisely aligned with individual applications and performance requirements.

"Industrial automation is an important growth area for Stabilus," said Stabilus CEO Dr. Michael Büchsner. "With Stabilus4Automation, we are leveraging synergies within the group to further develop our technology portfolio in a targeted manner and offer integrated solutions for demanding automation applications, which also explicitly includes solutions in robotics."

According to recent market studies, the global addressable market for end-of-arm tooling, gripping systems and robotic tooling solutions amounts to approximately €3 billion and is expected to continue growing at a double-digit rate in the coming years amid increasing automation across industry, logistics and manufacturing. This market potential underscores the strategic relevance of the segment for Stabilus.

Growth through new products is a core element of the company’s strategy: Over the long term, around €500 million in revenue are to be generated from new, innovative products that also deliver above-average margin levels. The company expects the Automation segment, including robotics, to make a significant contribution to this target.

In-house production as a driver of innovation and efficiency

The automation solutions developed are not limited to external customers. Stabilus plans to gradually implement selected solutions in its own production plants. The aim is to further optimize its own manufacturing processes, leverage efficiency potential, and at the same time incorporate practical experience from operational use into the further development of its products.

Industrial robotics is an attractive field of development

In addition, numerous existing products of the Stabilus Group are increasingly being deployed in industrial robotics applications. Components for controlled movement, damping, and vibration reduction are particularly in demand in highly dynamic, automated handling and manufacturing processes. These market observations underscore the relevance of Stabilus technologies in an environment characterized by high precision, short cycle times, and maximum availability. Against this backdrop, Stabilus is tapping into the attractive growth area of industrial robotics as well as the research domain of humanoid robots in order to consistently build on its core competencies and transfer them into new, future-oriented applications.

Jürgen Roland, Head of the business unit Industrial Components, said: "We view industrial automation as an integrated system of the required movements – from the gripper and vibration isolation to drive solution. In the field of cobots and robots with small payloads, we already offer powerful end-of-arm tools and advanced solutions. We are already working with more than 100 partners worldwide in the field of robotics. In a pilot project, we have also implemented our own 360-degree drive solution for robot joints. Complemented by the technologies from our expert brands, we are consistently strengthening our position in this dynamic field of technology and will significantly expand our expertise and solutions in the coming years."

Integrated automation solutions from grippers to drives

One example of the group-wide approach is a handling solution for automated manufacturing processes developed jointly by Destaco and ACE. The combination of automation expertise and damping technology has resulted in a powerful end-of-arm tool (EOAT) that is used as a gripping tool - comparable to a robotic hand - in modern production environments. By integrating ACE’s MC series miniature shock absorbers into the EOAT design, the handling of packages of varying sizes and weights is enhanced, while simultaneously improving the protection of peripheral equipment and the transported goods and enhancing the overall efficiency of the entire handling process.

These applications illustrate Stabilus' approach of combining technological expertise with specific use cases. The focus is on modular, scalable solutions that can be flexibly integrated into existing production lines and contribute to stabilizing and increasing the efficiency of processes.

Driven by trends such as the shortage of skilled workers, increasing quality requirements, and the need for more efficient manufacturing processes, industrial automation and robotics are continuing to gain in importance. For Stabilus, this results in additional growth prospects in industrial end markets with long-term investment logic.

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-mail:anschroeder@stabilus.com

Web: ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-mail: Peter.Steiner@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, healthcare, leisure, and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, improve, or automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering, and adjustment. The group, with its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and sales network with more than 7,000 employees worldwide and achieved sales of €1.3 billion in fiscal year 2025. Stabilus SE is listed on the German Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, visit group.stabilus.com/de andir.stabilus.com/de .

