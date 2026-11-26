Stabilus Aktie
WKN DE: STAB1L / ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
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26.11.2026 08:57:44
EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on FY2026 results on December 7, 2026
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EQS-News: Stabilus SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
CORPORATE NEWS
Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on FY2026 results on December 7, 2026
Koblenz, November 26, 2026 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a web conference on December 7, 2026, 10:30 a.m. CET, on the occasion of the publication of its results for fiscal year 2026.
In the web conference, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the company’s development in the fiscal year 2026 (ended September 30, 2026) by means of a presentation. The 2026 Annual Report and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company’s website at ir.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/publications on December 7, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Also, a Corporate News will be published on December 7, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CET.
Information on the web conference:
Date: Monday, December 7, 2026
Time: 10:30 a.m. CET
Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO)
Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)
Webcast:
Telephone dial-in numbers for active participation:
To follow the conference in your web browser, please register at the webcast registration link. You can find the livestream of the conference under the livestream link.
To actively participate in the conference and ask questions by telephone, please register using the telephone dial-in link. You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in details.
The call will be held in English language. Further information is available on the company’s IR website at ir.stabilus.com.
Investor contact:
Press contact:
About Stabilus
Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, recreation, and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, placement, as well as opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.2 billion in the 2026 fiscal year according to preliminary figures. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index. More information at group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.
26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 261 8900 0
|E-mail:
|investors@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|https://group.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STAB1L8
|WKN:
|STAB1L
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28
|EQS News ID:
|2442278
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2442278 26.11.2026 CET/CEST
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|06.11.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
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|Warburg Research
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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|Stabilus Buy
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|Warburg Research
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|Stabilus Buy
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|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.11.26
|Stabilus Neutral
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