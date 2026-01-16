EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q1 FY2026 results on January 26, 2026

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference

Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q1 FY2026 results on January 26, 2026



16.01.2026 / 10:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q1 FY2026 results on January 26, 2026

Koblenz, January 16, 2026 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a web conference on January 26, 2026, 10:30 a.m. CET, on the occasion of the publication of its Q1 FY2026 results.

In the web conference, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the company’s development in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 (ends September 30, 2026) by means of a presentation. The Q1 statement and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company’s website at ir.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/publications on January 26, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Also, a Corporate News will be published on January 26, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CET.

Information on the web conference:

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Time: 10:30 a.m. CET

Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Andreas Jaeger (CFO)

Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

Webcast:

Telephone dial-in numbers for active participation:

To follow the conference in your web browser, please register at the webcast registration link. You can find the livestream of the conference under the livestream link.

To actively participate in the conference and ask questions by telephone, please register using the telephone dial-in link. You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in details.

The call will be held in English language. Further information is available on the company’s IR website at ir.stabilus.com.

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Web: ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, recreation, and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, placement, as well as opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index. More information at group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.