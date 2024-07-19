|
19.07.2024 11:24:17
EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q3 FY2024 results on July 29, 2024
|
EQS-News: Stabilus SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
CORPORATE NEWS
Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q3 FY2024 results on July 29, 2024
Koblenz, July 19, 2024 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a web conference on July 29, 2024, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q3 FY2024 results.
In the web conference, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the company’s development in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (ends September 30, 2024) by means of a presentation. The Q3 statement and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company’s website at ir.stabilus.com on July 29, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on July 29, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.
Information on the web conference:
Date: Monday, July 29, 2024
Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST
Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Stefan Bauerreis (CFO)
Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)
Webcast:
Telephone dial-in numbers for active participation:
To follow the conference in your web browser, please register at the webcast registration link. You can find the livestream of the conference under the livestream link.
To actively participate in the conference and ask questions by telephone, please register using the telephone dial-in link. You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in details.
The call will be held in English language. Further information is available on the company’s IR website at ir.stabilus.com.
Investor contact:
Press contact:
About Stabilus
Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, recreation, and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, placement, as well as opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than eight thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.2 billion in the 2023 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index. More information at group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.
19.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 261 8900 0
|E-mail:
|investors@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|group.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STAB1L8
|WKN:
|STAB1L
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1950223
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1950223 19.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stabilus SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Stabilus SEmehr Analysen
|11.07.24
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.07.24
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.06.24
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.06.24
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.06.24
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|11.07.24
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.07.24
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.06.24
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.06.24
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.06.24
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|11.07.24
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.07.24
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.06.24
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.06.24
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|14.06.24
|Stabilus Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stabilus SE
|43,55
|-2,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit roten Vorzeichen -- Weltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.