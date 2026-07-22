Stabilus Aktie
WKN DE: STAB1L / ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
|
22.07.2026 19:35:23
EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q3 FY2026 results on August 3, 2026
|
EQS-News: Stabilus SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
CORPORATE NEWS
Stabilus SE: Invitation to a web conference on Q3 FY2026 results on August 3, 2026
Koblenz, July 22, 2026 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a web conference on August 3, 2026, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q3 FY2026 results.
In the web conference, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the company’s development in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 (ends September 30, 2026) by means of a presentation. The Q3 statement and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company’s website at ir.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/publications on August 3, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on August 3, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.
Information on the web conference:
Date: Monday, August 3, 2026
Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST
Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Andreas Jaeger (CFO)
Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)
Webcast:
Telephone dial-in numbers for active participation:
To follow the conference in your web browser, please register at the webcast registration link. You can find the livestream of the conference under the livestream link.
To actively participate in the conference and ask questions by telephone, please register using the telephone dial-in link. You will then receive a confirmation e-mail with individual dial-in details.
The call will be held in English language. Further information is available on the company’s IR website at ir.stabilus.com.
Investor contact:
Press contact:
About Stabilus
Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, recreation, and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, placement, as well as opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index. More information at group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.
22.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 261 8900 0
|E-mail:
|investors@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|group.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STAB1L8
|WKN:
|STAB1L
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28
|EQS News ID:
|2369318
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2369318 22.07.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stabilus SE
|
17:58
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: SDAX schwächelt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
16:55
|EQS-PVR: Stabilus SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
15:58
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX nachmittags in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX fällt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
12:18
|ROUNDUP: Stabilus vorsichtiger für Geschäftsjahr - Aktie fällt deutlich (dpa-AFX)
|
11:08
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Stabilus auf Rekordtief nach eingeengter Prognose - Abstufung (dpa-AFX)
|
09:28
|Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Stabilus SE
|06.05.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.04.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.04.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.05.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.04.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.04.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.05.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.04.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.04.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stabilus SE
|13,42
|-12,63%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut und EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen unter Druck -- ATX und DAX schließen tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten am Donnerstag deutlich schwächer. Auch die US-Indizes geben klar nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging dagegen nach oben.