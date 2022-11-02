|
02.11.2022 09:10:49
EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Invitation to conference call on preliminary FY2022 results on November 11, 2022
|
EQS-News: Stabilus SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
CORPORATE NEWS
Stabilus SE: Invitation to conference call on preliminary FY2022 results on November 11, 2022
Koblenz, November 2, 2022 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on November 11, 2022, 10:30 a.m. CET, on the occasion of the publication of its preliminary results for fiscal year 2022.
In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the companys development in the fiscal year 2022 (ended September 30, 2022) based on preliminary figures as well as the outlook for fiscal year 2023 by means of a presentation. The corresponding presentation will be available on the companys website at Investors / Financial Reports & Presentations on November 11, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Also, a Corporate News will be published on November 11, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CET.
Information on the conference call:
Date: November 11, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m. CET
Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Stefan Bauerreis (CFO)
Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)
Dial-ins:
It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.
Further information is available on the companys website at Investors.
Investor contact:
Press contact:
About Stabilus
Stabilus is one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries such as mobility, healthcare, leisure, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. Based on more than eight decades of experience, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, improve or automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations. The damping and vibration isolation technologies developed by Stabilus can be individually tailored to the needs of customers and offer protection against shocks, vibrations and noise. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, the group has an international network of production facilities in eleven countries with more than six thousand employees worldwide and reported revenue of 937.7 million in the 2021 fiscal year. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index.
02.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 261 8900 0
|E-mail:
|investors@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|www.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STAB1L8
|WKN:
|STAB1L
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1476925
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1476925 02.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!