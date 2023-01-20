Jetzt Portfolio mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln bei BISON.-w-
20.01.2023 09:02:13

EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Invitation to conference call on Q1 FY2023 results on January 30, 2023

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Conference/Quarter Results
Stabilus SE: Invitation to conference call on Q1 FY2023 results on January 30, 2023

20.01.2023 / 09:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

CORPORATE NEWS

 

Stabilus SE: Invitation to conference call on Q1 FY2023 results on January 30, 2023

 

 

Koblenz, January 20, 2023 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on January 30, 2023, 10:30 a.m. CET, on the occasion of the publication of its Q1 FY2023 results.

 

In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the companys development in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 (ends September 30, 2023) by means of a presentation. The Q1 statement and the corresponding presentation will be available on the companys website at Investors / Financial Reports & Presentations on January 30, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Also, a Corporate News will be published on January 30, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. CET.

 

Information on the conference call:

 

Date: January 30, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. CET

Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Stefan Bauerreis (CFO)

Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

 

Dial-ins:

 

+32 2 588 43 69  Belgium
+1 604 262 0714 Canada
+45 69 91 82 67  Denmark
+358 9 42720657  Finland
+33 4 82 98 62 47  France
+49 69 247471832  Germany
+39 02 6006 3140  Italy
+352 28 48 74 04  Luxembourg
+31 30 200 1057 Netherlands
+47 21 93 94 00 Norway
+34 912 66 19 30 Spain
+46 40 688 75 30 Sweden
+41 43 550 14 52  Switzerland
+44 1635 598061  United Kingdom
+1 516 269 8974 United States of America

 

It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.

Further information is available on the companys website at Investors.

Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications

 

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries such as mobility, healthcare, leisure, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. Based on more than eight decades of experience, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, improve or automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations. The damping and vibration isolation technologies developed by Stabilus can be individually tailored to the needs of customers and offer protection against shocks, vibrations and noise. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, the group has an international network of production facilities in eleven countries with more than six thousand employees worldwide and reported revenue of 1.116.3 million in the 2022 fiscal year. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index.

 


20.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 261 8900 0
E-mail: investors@stabilus.com
Internet: www.stabilus.com
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
WKN: STAB1L
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1539679

 
End of News EQS News Service

1539679  20.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1539679&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stabilus SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stabilus SEmehr Analysen

16.01.23 Stabilus Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
03.01.23 Stabilus Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.12.22 Stabilus Buy Warburg Research
05.12.22 Stabilus Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.11.22 Stabilus Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stabilus SE 64,80 1,25% Stabilus SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen