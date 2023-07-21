|
EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Invitation to conference call on Q3 FY2023 results on July 31, 2023
Koblenz, July 21, 2023 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on July 31, 2023, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q3 FY2023 results.
In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the companys development in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 (ends September 30, 2023) by means of a presentation. The Q3 statement and the corresponding presentation will be available on the companys website at Investors / Financial Reports & Presentations on July 31, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on July 31, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.
Information on the conference call:
Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST
Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Stefan Bauerreis (CFO)
Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)
Dial-ins:
It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.
Further information is available on the companys website at Investors.
Investor contact:
Press contact:
About Stabilus
Stabilus is one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries such as mobility, healthcare, leisure, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. Based on more than eight decades of experience, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, improve or automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations. The damping and vibration isolation technologies developed by Stabilus can be individually tailored to the needs of customers and offer protection against shocks, vibrations and noise. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, the group has an international network of production facilities in eleven countries with more than six thousand employees worldwide and reported revenue of 1.1 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index.
