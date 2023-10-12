12.10.2023 04:31:28

EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Invitation to investor and analyst web conference regarding the acquisition of DESTACO

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Conference/Acquisition
Stabilus SE: Invitation to investor and analyst web conference regarding the acquisition of DESTACO

12.10.2023 / 04:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

CORPORATE NEWS

 

Stabilus SE: Invitation to investor and analyst web conference regarding the acquisition of DESTACO

 

 

Koblenz, October 12, 2023 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to take part in a web conference on October 12, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. CEST in order to learn more about Stabilus’ agreement to acquire DESTACO.

 

Stabilus has provided a presentation for the conference which can be viewed and downloaded on the company’s website at Investor Relations / Financial Reports & Presentations.

 

Information on the web conference:

 

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST

Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Stefan Bauerreis (CFO)

Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

Registration link: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/sQRxhzyrnu5j

Webcast link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/stabilus-202310

 

In order to attend the webcast, please register before the conference at the registration link. The webcast is available at the webcast link. The conference will be held in English language.

The ad-hoc announcement, the corresponding corporate news and further information can be found on the IR website of Stabilus SE at www.ir.stabilus.com.

Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com
Web: www.ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications

 

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries such as mobility, healthcare, leisure, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. Based on more than eight decades of experience, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, improve or automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations. The damping and vibration isolation technologies developed by Stabilus can be individually tailored to the needs of customers and offer protection against shocks, vibrations and noise. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, the group has an international network of production facilities in eleven countries with more than six thousand employees worldwide and reported revenue of €1.1 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index.

 


12.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 261 8900 0
E-mail: investors@stabilus.com
Internet: www.stabilus.com
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
WKN: STAB1L
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1746913

 
End of News EQS News Service

1746913  12.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1746913&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stabilus SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stabilus SEmehr Analysen

26.09.23 Stabilus Buy Warburg Research
05.09.23 Stabilus Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
09.08.23 Stabilus Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
04.08.23 Stabilus Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
01.08.23 Stabilus Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stabilus SE 52,25 0,00% Stabilus SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Protokoll im Blick: US-Anleger sorgen für Plus zum Handelsende -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handelstag in der Gewinnzone -- Anleger in Asien letztlich in Kauflaune
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Mittwoch Gewinne zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es nach schwachem Start zu einer Erholung. An den US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte eine feste Entwicklung. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen