EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Invitation to investor and analyst web conference regarding the acquisition of DESTACO

CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE: Invitation to investor and analyst web conference regarding the acquisition of DESTACO

Koblenz, October 12, 2023 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to take part in a web conference on October 12, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. CEST in order to learn more about Stabilus’ agreement to acquire DESTACO.

Stabilus has provided a presentation for the conference which can be viewed and downloaded on the company’s website at Investor Relations / Financial Reports & Presentations.

Information on the web conference:

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST

Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Stefan Bauerreis (CFO)

Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

Registration link: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/sQRxhzyrnu5j

Webcast link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/stabilus-202310

In order to attend the webcast, please register before the conference at the registration link. The webcast is available at the webcast link. The conference will be held in English language.

The ad-hoc announcement, the corresponding corporate news and further information can be found on the IR website of Stabilus SE at www.ir.stabilus.com.

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Web: www.ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries such as mobility, healthcare, leisure, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. Based on more than eight decades of experience, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, improve or automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations. The damping and vibration isolation technologies developed by Stabilus can be individually tailored to the needs of customers and offer protection against shocks, vibrations and noise. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, the group has an international network of production facilities in eleven countries with more than six thousand employees worldwide and reported revenue of €1.1 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index.