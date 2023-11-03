EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Invitation to web conference on preliminary FY2023 results on November 10, 2023

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Conference

03.11.2023 / 11:24 CET/CEST

Stabilus SE: Invitation to web conference on preliminary FY2023 results on November 10, 2023

Koblenz, November 3, 2023 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a web conference on November 10, 2023, 10:30 a.m. CET, on the occasion of the publication of its preliminary results for fiscal year 2023.

In the web conference, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the company’s development in the fiscal year 2023 (ended September 30, 2023) based on preliminary figures by means of a presentation. The corresponding presentation will be available on the company’s website at www.ir.stabilus.com on November 10, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Also, a Corporate News will be published on November 10, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. CET.

Information on the web conference:

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. CET

Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Stefan Bauerreis (CFO)

Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

Registration link: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/aGjVahOUbl7U

Webcast-Link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/stabilus-202311

In order to attend the webcast, please register before the conference at the registration link. The webcast is available at the webcast link. The call will be held in English language. Further information is available on the company’s IR website at www.ir.stabilus.com.

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Web: www.ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

Stabilus is one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries such as mobility, healthcare, leisure, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. Based on more than eight decades of experience, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, improve or automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations. The damping and vibration isolation technologies developed by Stabilus can be individually tailored to the needs of customers and offer protection against shocks, vibrations and noise. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, the group has an international network of production facilities in eleven countries with more than six thousand employees worldwide and reported revenue of €1.1 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index.