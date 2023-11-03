|
EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Invitation to web conference on preliminary FY2023 results on November 10, 2023
EQS-News: Stabilus SE
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Conference
CORPORATE NEWS
Stabilus SE: Invitation to web conference on preliminary FY2023 results on November 10, 2023
Koblenz, November 3, 2023 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) invites investors and analysts to a web conference on November 10, 2023, 10:30 a.m. CET, on the occasion of the publication of its preliminary results for fiscal year 2023.
In the web conference, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the company’s development in the fiscal year 2023 (ended September 30, 2023) based on preliminary figures by means of a presentation. The corresponding presentation will be available on the company’s website at www.ir.stabilus.com on November 10, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Also, a Corporate News will be published on November 10, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. CET.
Information on the web conference:
Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. CET
Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Stefan Bauerreis (CFO)
Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)
Registration link: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/aGjVahOUbl7U
Webcast-Link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/stabilus-202311
In order to attend the webcast, please register before the conference at the registration link. The webcast is available at the webcast link. The call will be held in English language. Further information is available on the company’s IR website at www.ir.stabilus.com.
Investor contact:
Press contact:
About Stabilus
Stabilus is one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries such as mobility, healthcare, leisure, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. Based on more than eight decades of experience, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, improve or automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations. The damping and vibration isolation technologies developed by Stabilus can be individually tailored to the needs of customers and offer protection against shocks, vibrations and noise. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, the group has an international network of production facilities in eleven countries with more than six thousand employees worldwide and reported revenue of €1.1 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index.
03.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 261 8900 0
|E-mail:
|investors@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|www.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STAB1L8
|WKN:
|STAB1L
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1764775
|End of News
|EQS News Service
