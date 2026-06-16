EQS-News: Stabilus SE joins the Science Based Targets initiative and expands ISO 50001 certification to additional sites

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): ESG

Stabilus SE joins the Science Based Targets initiative and expands ISO 50001 certification to additional sites



16.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE joins the Science Based Targets initiative and expands ISO 50001 certification to additional sites

Stabilus commits to setting and validating science-based climate targets by joining the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

"Committed" status in SBTi’s Target Dashboard marks the start of the 24-month validation period

Production sites in Wujin and Pinghu (China) have successfully gained certification under DIN EN ISO 50001

Koblenz, June 16, 2026 – Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, is consistently pursuing the implementation of its climate strategy. The company has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to define science-based emissions reduction targets and have them externally validated. Stabilus is now listed as "Committed" in the SBTi Target Dashboard. This marks the start of the 24-month period in which the company will set its science-based climate targets and submit them to the SBTi for validation.

SBTi is a globally recognized organization that promotes science-based climate targets for companies. It helps businesses align their emissions reduction goals with the Paris Agreement on climate change and the 1.5°C pathway.

Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: "The reduction of our emissions is a central component of our corporate strategy. Through our SBTi commitment and the further expansion of our energy management systems, we are making our progress transparent while consistently anchoring sustainability in our global business processes."

Further expansion of energy management internationally

Another key element of Stabilus’ climate strategy is the expansion of certified energy management systems. In this context, the production sites in Wujin and Pinghu, China, have successfully gained certification under DIN EN ISO 50001:2018. This international standard sets requirements for systematic energy management and helps companies reduce energy consumption and emissions sustainably.



Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Web: ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: Peter.Steiner@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, see group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.