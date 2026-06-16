Stabilus Aktie

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WKN DE: STAB1L / ISIN: DE000STAB1L8

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16.06.2026 07:00:04

EQS-News: Stabilus SE joins the Science Based Targets initiative and expands ISO 50001 certification to additional sites

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): ESG
Stabilus SE joins the Science Based Targets initiative and expands ISO 50001 certification to additional sites

16.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

 

Stabilus SE joins the Science Based Targets initiative and expands ISO 50001 certification to additional sites

 

  • Stabilus commits to setting and validating science-based climate targets by joining the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
  • "Committed" status in SBTi’s Target Dashboard marks the start of the 24-month validation period
  • Production sites in Wujin and Pinghu (China) have successfully gained certification under DIN EN ISO 50001

 

 

Koblenz, June 16, 2026 – Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, is consistently pursuing the implementation of its climate strategy. The company has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to define science-based emissions reduction targets and have them externally validated. Stabilus is now listed as "Committed" in the SBTi Target Dashboard. This marks the start of the 24-month period in which the company will set its science-based climate targets and submit them to the SBTi for validation.

 

SBTi is a globally recognized organization that promotes science-based climate targets for companies. It helps businesses align their emissions reduction goals with the Paris Agreement on climate change and the 1.5°C pathway.

 

Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: "The reduction of our emissions is a central component of our corporate strategy. Through our SBTi commitment and the further expansion of our energy management systems, we are making our progress transparent while consistently anchoring sustainability in our global business processes."

 

Further expansion of energy management internationally

Another key element of Stabilus’ climate strategy is the expansion of certified energy management systems. In this context, the production sites in Wujin and Pinghu, China, have successfully gained certification under DIN EN ISO 50001:2018. This international standard sets requirements for systematic energy management and helps companies reduce energy consumption and emissions sustainably.

 


Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com
Web: ir.stabilus.com

 

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: Peter.Steiner@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications

 

 

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, see group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.

 

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.

 


16.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 261 8900 0
E-mail: investors@stabilus.com
Internet: group.stabilus.com
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
WKN: STAB1L
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2346432

 
End of News EQS News Service

2346432  16.06.2026 CET/CEST

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