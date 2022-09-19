Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.09.2022 09:40:54

EQS-News: Stabilus SE listed on the MDAX since today

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Stabilus SE listed on the MDAX since today

19.09.2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

 

Stabilus SE listed on the MDAX since today

 

Koblenz, September 19, 2022 As of today, the shares of Stabilus SE (WKN STAB1L, ISIN DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, have been included in the MDAX for the first time.

 

Since its private equity owner took the company public in May 2014 at an issue price of 21.50 per share, revenue more than doubled from 460.1 million in fiscal year 2013 to 937.7 million in fiscal year 2021. According to the forecast published in August 2022, the company will exceed the revenue threshold of 1 billion in fiscal year 2022 (ending on September 30, 2022). By expanding the range of applications for its mechanical products, developing new electromechanical drives, tapping new markets and engaging in strategic acquisitions, the company has achieved profitable and sustainable growth over the past eight years, which in turn has led to a higher market capitalization.

 

Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: We are delighted about our inclusion in the MDAX, and our growth story of recent years is now also reflected on the capital market. For the current fiscal year ending on September 30, 2022, we expect to cross the revenue threshold of 1 billion for the first time. However, we do not intend to rest on our laurels. Based on various emerging megatrends, we see potential for further significant growth for our solutions in the field of motion control, and we have taken this potential into account in our STAR 2030 strategy

 

Stefan Bauerreis, CFO of Stabilus, added: With its inclusion in the MDAX, Stabilus is writing the next chapter in its stock market history. Access to the capital market with both equity and debt capital was and is a key aspect for investments, further growth and the achievement of our strategic goals. As a result of Stabilus inclusion in the MDAX, our share has further increased its visibility and attractiveness. We look forward to continuing down our path of sustainable and profitable growth together with our shareholders.

 

Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
Tel.: +352 286 770 21
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

 

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

 

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for customers across a broad spectrum of industries including mobility, health, recreation, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. With more than eight decades of demonstrated expertise, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative motion control solutions that enable, enhance and automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The company's customized damping and vibration isolation technology protects against shocks, vibrations and noise. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz, Germany. In the 2021 fiscal year, Stabilus has reported revenue of 937.7 million. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North and South America, as well as in Asia-Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the MDAX index.

 

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.

 

 


19.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 261 8900 0
E-mail: investors@stabilus.com
Internet: www.stabilus.com
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
WKN: STAB1L
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1444729

 
End of News EQS News Service

1444729  19.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444729&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stabilus SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stabilus SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stabilus SE Inhaber-Akt 50,35 2,97% Stabilus SE Inhaber-Akt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX und DAX drehen ins Plus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Verlusten
Dem heimische gelingt ebenso wie dem deutsche Aktienmarkt nach einem schwachen Start noch der Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen notieren im Montagshandel etwas schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Montag bergab - Japans Börsen blieben wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen