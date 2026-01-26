EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Market environment and currency effects weigh on business in Q1 FY2026

EQS-News: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Stabilus SE: Market environment and currency effects weigh on business in Q1 FY2026



26.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE: Market environment and currency effects weigh on business in Q1 FY2026

Revenue totaled €291.1 million in Q1 FY2026 (Q1 FY2025: €326.0 million). More than one third of the decline is attributable to currency effects.

Adjusted EBIT[1] in Q1 at €29.3 million, corresponding to a margin of 10.1% (Q1 FY2025: 11.6%)

Significant increase in adjusted FCF[1] to €23.9 million (Q1 FY2025: €8.9 million)

Forecast for fiscal 2026 confirmed with revenue of €1.1 billion to €1.3 billion, an adjusted EBIT[1] margin in the range of 10% and 12% and an adjusted FCF[1] of €80 million to €110 million

Koblenz, January 26, 2026 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, closed the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended December 31, 2025) with a decline in revenue and earnings. The main reason for this was the continued difficult market development in the automotive sector, as well as significant currency effects. While business in the EMEA region remained stable, revenue declined significantly in the APAC region and moderately in the Americas region. By consistently implementing cost-cutting and efficiency strategies, the margin in EMEA increased; however, profitability declined in both APAC and the Americas.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Stabilus recorded group revenue of €291.1 million (Q1 FY2025: €326.0 million), corresponding to a year-on-year revenue decline of 10.7%. This outcome was further impacted by substantial adverse currency effects of 3.7%, in addition to an organic decline of 7.0%, driven in particular by weak business in China.

Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, stated: "Despite a still challenging market environment, which has further intensified in the most recent quarter particularly in China within the automotive sector, we are continuing to drive the consistent strengthening of our company with determination. The transformation program launched in September is progressing as planned, enabling us to strengthen our resilience going forward. Furthermore, we deliberately chose not to compromise on investments in new products during the last quarter, thereby expanding our pipeline with innovative offerings that hold significant market potential."

Andreas Jaeger, CFO of Stabilus, added: "By initiating cost and efficiency programs at an early stage, we increased profitability in the EMEA region and stabilized it at a high level in APAC, despite a significant decline in revenues. At the same time, we succeeded in significantly increasing adjusted free cash flow. This underlines the effectiveness of our measures, as well as our consistent focus on earnings quality and cash flow generation. We also confirm our full-year outlook for revenue, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted free cash flow."

Stable EMEA business in Q1 FY2026

In the EMEA region, Stabilus was able to keep revenue stable at €123.6 million (Q1 FY2025: €125.4 million) and increase the adjusted EBIT margin by 1.9 percentage points to 10.8% (Q1 FY2025: 8.9%). The business in the Americas region suffered mainly from weaker US dollar, which was reflected in a 5.7% decline in revenue to €107.2 million (Q1 FY2025: €113.7 million) and a reduced adjusted EBIT margin of 4.7% (Q1 FY2025: 8.5%). The margin-decline in this region was primarily attributable to higher personnel costs. On the revenue side, the APAC region once again proved to be particularly challenging, with a significant decline in revenue to €60.3 million (Q1 FY2025: €86.9 million). Meanwhile, the margin in the APAC region was at a continued high level of 18.1% (Q1 FY2025: 19.4%) as a result of cost-cutting and efficiency measures.

Aerospace, Marine & Rail is growing, while other segments are facing challenges due to global market weakness

In terms of business units, Stabilus recorded a revenue increase of 16% in the Aerospace, Marine & Rail (AMR) segment in Q1 FY2026. In all other segments, however, the company recorded a revenue decline in the quarter. The decline was especially significant in Energy & Construction (EC) at 30%, Automotive (AGS and APR) at 14%, and Industrial Machinery (IMA) at 10% compared to the same quarter last year. The decline in revenue was partly due to significant negative currency effects. Organic revenue development was much more resilient in the Industrial segment than in the Automotive segment.

Broken down by business unit, Stabilus recorded a revenue decline of 14.8% to €85.6 million in Automotive Powerise in Q1 FY2026 (Q1 FY2025: €100.5 million), a decline of 12.7% to €73.6 million (Q1 FY2025: €84.3 million) in Automotive Gas Spring, and a decline of 4.1% to €92.3 million (Q1 FY2025: €96.2 million) in Industrial Components. The Industrial Automation business unit, which includes Destaco, posted a 12.0% decline in revenue to €39.6 million (Q1 FY2025: €45.0 million).

Adjusted EBIT margin of 10.1% in first quarter 2026

Adjusted operating profit (adjusted EBIT[1]) of €29.3 million in Q1 FY2026 was significantly lower than in the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 FY2025: €37.8 million). This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.1% (Q1 FY2025: 11.6%).

In Q1 FY2026, profit was €8.1 million, compared to €14.3 million in the same period of the previous year, while adjusted FCF[1] increased significantly to €23.9 million (Q1 FY2025: €8.9 million).

Forecast for fiscal 2026 confirmed

Stabilus confirms its forecast for the full fiscal year 2026 and continues to expect revenue of €1.1 billion to €1.3 billion, an adjusted EBIT[1] margin in the range of 10% to 12% as well as an adjusted FCF[1] of €80 million to €110 million.

The quarterly statement for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 can be downloaded on the company's website at ir.stabilus.com.

[1] Cf. definition/calculation of the KPI’s adjusted EBIT and adjusted FCF in our Quarterly Statement Q1 FY2026, pages 14 and 17, that can be downloaded from the company’s website at ir.stabilus.com.

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, see group.stabilus.com and ir.stabilus.com.

